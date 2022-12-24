ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

torquenews.com

California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD

Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
GV Wire

County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing

Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Clear Lake: California’s Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022’s Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom

The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Police Seek Missing California Woman

Hawai’i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Heather A. Heathman of California, who was reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. Heathman is described as being Caucasian, 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid

In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE

