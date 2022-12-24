Read full article on original website
Related
New stimulus program gives families up to $1,500 each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Yolo County, you may know that Yolo County has the highest rate of poverty in California with over 20.9% of residents living in poverty rate in California.
torquenews.com
California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD
Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Newsom Announces Executive Clemency Actions of Granting 10 Pardons
December 24, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and. rehabilitation and...
marketplace.org
California set to enforce recycled content mandates for plastic bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use...
CALEXIT: What pushed one of California’s biggest Counties to consider leaving the state
California has seen more than 220 secession efforts, all of which have failed. But San Bernardino County hopes that studying the possibility will help it get a fair deal
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
California city among 14 ski towns where homes are affordable
If you have ever visited a ski town and contemplated not leaving, a new study from Realtor.com shows that fantasy could turn into a reality.
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?
On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)
KTVU FOX 2
Proposed CA bill prohibits arresting people fleeing states where abortion is a crime
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A new state bill has been proposed that will prohibit bounty hunters from arresting people from other states who seek abortions or gender-affirming care in California. Multiple states have made it a crime to receive or perform an abortion since the overturning of Roe v Wade.
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
State of California sending out payments up to $1,050 over the holidays
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6 million debit cards and 6 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $7.5 billion. (source)
New laws for Californians go into effect at the end of the month
At the end of this mouth, the state of California issued several new laws, and It belongs to many segments of society. Court hammer and books. judgment and law conceptPhoto byphoto by racool-studio.
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
Scammers drain Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards without security chips
"California gave them a tremendous amount of money so they could issue those cards and then they failed to secure it," said one fraud victim, who found his card drained of its funds.
mendofever.com
Clear Lake: California’s Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022’s Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom
The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
bigislandgazette.com
Police Seek Missing California Woman
Hawai’i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Heather A. Heathman of California, who was reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. Heathman is described as being Caucasian, 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid
In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
Comments / 0