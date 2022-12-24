ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Daily Voice

Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash

This story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened following a crash during the height of the afternoon commute on Tuesday, Dec. 27.The closure, reported at around 5 p.m., is on the eastbound side in Suffolk County at Exit 61.Suffolk County Police announced around 5:45…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Gal pal rats out LIRR worker who collected OT during their motel rendezvous

A scorned lover snitched on her LIRR worker ex-beau for having a rendezvous with her at a local motel while he was collecting overtime pay, a report said Wednesday. The railroad crane engineer, a 25-year LIRR employee, admitted to just one illicit dalliance in November 2020 — even though the ex-girlfriend claimed the two met multiple times over the course of a year, the MTA Inspector General’s Office said. The engineer, who was not named by the IG’s office, bragged to his future ex that he was on the clock and even showed up once in an LIRR truck accompanied by his...
MEDFORD, NY
Daily News

NYC driver dies after vehicle flips in air, lands in JFK area lot, explodes into flames

A driver died after he lost control on a Queens expressway early Monday and his vehicle flipped in the air, landing in a tow lot just outside Kennedy Airport where it exploded, setting a fire that quickly spread to other vehicles, police said. The doomed driver was zipping toward Long Island on the Nassau Expressway when he lost control near Exit 1S about 3:30 a.m., cops said. His vehicle ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’

To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
YONKERS, NY
New York Post

Nassau County sends help to Buffalo to return favor for Hurricane Sandy aid

Nassau County sent manpower and equipment to storm-battered Buffalo on Monday — as a way of saying “thanks” for the aid it received during Superstorm Sandy. A group of 18 volunteer public works and emergency management employees, as well as heavy equipment, was headed to the upstate city from Long Island to assist in recovery efforts there. The arrangement was set up by two local officials who had never met: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat, the Buffalo News reported. “In times like this, we’re all Americans and all residents of the...
BUFFALO, NY
fox5ny.com

Violent Christmas in NYC subway system

NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens father incinerated in fiery wreck recalled as doting dad who brought smiles to co-workers, neighbors

A Queens man killed in a fiery early morning one-car wreck was a doting dad with aspirations in the food industry — and a relatively new driver, his neighbors and a co-worker said Tuesday. Dylan Dipnarine, 24, died after losing control on a Queens expressway early Monday, with his airborne 2012 Infiniti flipping in midair before plowing into several cars in a tow lot and exploding in the ...
QUEENS, NY

