Read full article on original website
Related
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash
This story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened following a crash during the height of the afternoon commute on Tuesday, Dec. 27.The closure, reported at around 5 p.m., is on the eastbound side in Suffolk County at Exit 61.Suffolk County Police announced around 5:45…
2 officers stabbed, another injured by knife-wielding suspect at Long Island apartment
A knife-wielding suspect was shot and killed by police after stabbing two officers and injuring a third at an apartment on Long Island Wednesday.
Gal pal rats out LIRR worker who collected OT during their motel rendezvous
A scorned lover snitched on her LIRR worker ex-beau for having a rendezvous with her at a local motel while he was collecting overtime pay, a report said Wednesday. The railroad crane engineer, a 25-year LIRR employee, admitted to just one illicit dalliance in November 2020 — even though the ex-girlfriend claimed the two met multiple times over the course of a year, the MTA Inspector General’s Office said. The engineer, who was not named by the IG’s office, bragged to his future ex that he was on the clock and even showed up once in an LIRR truck accompanied by his...
NYC driver dies after vehicle flips in air, lands in JFK area lot, explodes into flames
A driver died after he lost control on a Queens expressway early Monday and his vehicle flipped in the air, landing in a tow lot just outside Kennedy Airport where it exploded, setting a fire that quickly spread to other vehicles, police said. The doomed driver was zipping toward Long Island on the Nassau Expressway when he lost control near Exit 1S about 3:30 a.m., cops said. His vehicle ...
Man killed, 6 injured in multi-car, chain-reaction crash on Long Island
The 61-year-old victim was driving a Volkswagen westbound on Greenwich Street in Hempstead just after 6 p.m. when he collided near Henry Street with an Acura MDX traveling in the same direction.
Officials: Homeowner suffers serious burns in Lindenhurst house fire
Neighbor and friend Gary Barash says despite the pain the homeowner was in, he could only think of saving his dogs and cats.
Crash Causes Closure Of Stretch Of Sunrise Highway In West Islip, Police Report
A stretch of Sunrise Highway (Route 27) was closed while police investigated a crash.The Suffolk County Police Department reported that officers responded to a crash in West Islip shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.SCPD said the westbound highway was closed between Exits 41 and 42, and it reo…
After Probation Meeting, Man Steals Delivery Driver's Car Outside Mineola Restaurant, Cops Say
A man on probation and three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing a delivery driver’s car outside a Long Island restaurant. The theft occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Mineola, outside of Riko’s Pizza on Old Country Road, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators...
Here’s What Sparked Panic, Sent Shoppers Fleeing Roosevelt Field Mall On Day After Christmas
Unfounded fears of a shooting caused widespread panic and sent shoppers fleeing a Long Island shopping mall on the day after Christmas. The frightening scene played out at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, according to a Twitter post by someone who witnessed the chaos.
NYC man appears to purposely run over wife with SUV in front of kids: police
A man appears to have intentionally run over his wife in Queens on Tuesday morning with the couple’s three kids in the car, police said.
Watch: Knife-Wielding Robber Ambushes Inwood Convenience Store Worker
Police are asking for the public’s help after a man armed with a knife robbed a Long Island convenience store. The incident happened at around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Inwood Sunoco located on Sheridan Avenue, according to Nassau County Police. Surveillance footage shows the suspect ambush...
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
Nassau County sends help to Buffalo to return favor for Hurricane Sandy aid
Nassau County sent manpower and equipment to storm-battered Buffalo on Monday — as a way of saying “thanks” for the aid it received during Superstorm Sandy. A group of 18 volunteer public works and emergency management employees, as well as heavy equipment, was headed to the upstate city from Long Island to assist in recovery efforts there. The arrangement was set up by two local officials who had never met: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat, the Buffalo News reported. “In times like this, we’re all Americans and all residents of the...
1 Killed, Several Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash At Busy Hempstead Intersection
Updated story: ID Released For Man Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash At Busy Hempstead IntersectionPolice are investigating a chain-reaction crash at a busy Long Island intersection that left one person dead.It happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Hempstead.A 2014 Volkswagen, operated by…
Grand Theft Not-o: Trio Tries, Fails To Steal BMW From Roslyn Heights Home, Police Say
Three would-be car thieves are facing charges after allegedly trying, and failing, to steal a vehicle from an affluent Long Island neighborhood. The incident occurred at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Roslyn Heights at a home on Field Lane, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said the suspects...
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Cash From ATM In Deer Park Restaurant
Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing cash from an ATM in a Long Island restaurant last month. The incident happened in Edgewood Bar and Grill, located at 511 Commack Road in Deer Park, at about 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
Queens father incinerated in fiery wreck recalled as doting dad who brought smiles to co-workers, neighbors
A Queens man killed in a fiery early morning one-car wreck was a doting dad with aspirations in the food industry — and a relatively new driver, his neighbors and a co-worker said Tuesday. Dylan Dipnarine, 24, died after losing control on a Queens expressway early Monday, with his airborne 2012 Infiniti flipping in midair before plowing into several cars in a tow lot and exploding in the ...
Comments / 0