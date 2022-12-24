A scorned lover snitched on her LIRR worker ex-beau for having a rendezvous with her at a local motel while he was collecting overtime pay, a report said Wednesday. The railroad crane engineer, a 25-year LIRR employee, admitted to just one illicit dalliance in November 2020 — even though the ex-girlfriend claimed the two met multiple times over the course of a year, the MTA Inspector General’s Office said. The engineer, who was not named by the IG’s office, bragged to his future ex that he was on the clock and even showed up once in an LIRR truck accompanied by his...

