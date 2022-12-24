Dec. 27, 2022 — Artificial intelligence has achieved another milestone: Discerning the sound of an unhealthy bowel movement. A design for a “Diarrhea Detector” that could alert health officials to disease outbreaks like cholera was recently presented by engineers from the Georgia Tech Research Institute. Someday, the AI could even be used with home smart devices to monitor one’s bowel health.

1 DAY AGO