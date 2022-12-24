ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans

Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans, 81, of Parkersburg, passed peacefully Tuesday, at the Willows Center, Parkersburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Carolyn M. Seely

Carolyn M. Seely, born May 25, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2023, First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, Ohio. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dorothy M. Carpenter

Dorothy Marie Long-Carpenter, 86, of Lowell, passed away Dec. 26, 2022. Visitation, 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with public visitation at 9 a.m. Burial, Gravel Bank Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
LOWELL, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bessie Rose Hager

Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family, condolences: CawleyandPeoples.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

John Hutchison

John Hutchison, 79, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday at Harmar Place. Funeral, 11 a.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Burial, Newport Cemetery with military honors. Visitation, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. today, masonic services, 8 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Basil Randolph Keller

Basil Randolph Keller, 69, of Letart, WV, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart, WV, with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
LETART, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sandra Lee Carver

Sandra Lee Carver, 59, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. At her request she will be cremated and there will be a celebration of her life on Friday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 5108 on Pike Street. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ramona Ruth Lowery

Ramona Ruth Lowery, 69, of Looneyville, W.Va., formerly of Shreveport, La. passed away Dec. 25, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Friday, Rock Alter Cemetery, Looneyville, with Pastor John Davis officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
LOONEYVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

John W. Carte

John W. Carte, 91, of Vienna, WV, passed on Dec. 22, 2022. He was born to Branti and Hatti Carte on Sept. 18, 1931, in Summersville, WV. He retired after 30 years of service with Marbon/BorgWarner/GE Plastics plant in Washington, WV. He was a proud veteran serving his country in the Unites States Air Force. He enlisted on March 22nd, 1951, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He had an honorable discharge on January 12th, 1954. He was an avid fisherman, a devout Christian and loved his family.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pastor Bob May

Pastor Robert P. “Bob” May, Sr., 84, of Vienna, WV, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 29, 1938, in Berryville, VA, the son of the late “Ted” and Mabel Grant May. Bob graduated...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Robert “Bob” Clinton Deem

Robert “Bob” Clinton Deem passed away December 5, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cynthia Eakle officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Tuesday, one hour prior to the service. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

James “Jim” Henry Brearey

James “Jim” Henry Brearey, 72, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Robert May

Robert May, 84, Vienna, died on Dec. 23, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Geneal Hicks Drake

Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022. She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on Little White Oak near Chloe, in Calhoun County, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks, she was the last surviving member of the family.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Grace Roseina Champa

Grace Roseina Champa, 87, of Vienna died Dec. 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 2, 1935, in Ontario, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Percy and Roseina Osborne Hayward. Grace was a gracious giver to various charities, avid reader and devoted to watching her...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Catholic moves past Magnolia in Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball coach Marty Vierheller stretched the boundaries and conducted a full practice on the same day of a game. Due to inclement weather, the girls had not been in the gym since last Thursday. Deciding against any type of walk-through or shootaround, Vierheller learned the answer to several of his concerns.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mark Rhodes reflects on long public service career

PARKERSBURG — After just over 38 years of serving the people of Wood County, Mark Rhodes feels it is time for him to pursue some of his own interests as he looks back on his career in public service. Wood County Clerk-elect Joe Gonzales will take his oath of...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Catholic girls win 8th straight Mary ‘O’ title

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball secured a benchmark win before the turn of the new year. In the championship game of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic High School, the Crusaderettes claimed the title for the eighth straight time after defeating a Class AAAA program in South Charleston, 50-37.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 20-22: * Steven F. Moore, 422 Delaware St., Ironton, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Christopher D. Hackney, 2467 Narrows Branch, Hardy, Ky., pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. *...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

McCallister returns to old stomping grounds at Parkersburg South

PARKERSBURG — The coaching DNA of Trent McCallister developed at an early age. The 2004 Parkersburg South graduate will bring his team from Gaston Day School (Gastonia, N.C.) to this week’s South Basketball Classic. In the first semifinal game Thursday at 6 p.m., Gaston Day meets Mt. Lebanon High School (Pittsburgh).
PARKERSBURG, WV

