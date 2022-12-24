Young students show big heart donating gifts to animal shelter

Second-grade students at Ocean Crest Elementary School in Bandon are embracing a holiday tradition to help their furry friends in need.

Instead of taking part in a traditional holiday gift exchange, the students donated gifts to the animals at the Coos County animal shelter.

Kathleen Augsburger is longtime teacher who started the tradition years ago. She said she wanted to do something a little different with her classes for the holidays.

“We thought wouldn’t it be cool to do something more meaningful? Let’s take care of the animals that don’t have anybody at Christmas time,” Augsburger said.

Augsburger’s class teamed up with Priscilla Weston’s second-grade class to donate a variety of items to the shelter before they headed out on Christmas break Dec. 16. They collected dozens of items on the shelter’s holiday wish list. The shelter’s holiday wish list included items from blankets, food and cleaning supplies, to toys, treats and leashes and puppy pads. A couple weeks before the holiday break, the teachers message their students’ parents and with the shelter wish list.

The second-grade students brought in their items and collected them all together the day before Christmas break. The teachers took a picture of their students with their gifts. Then, the gifts were loaded into a vehicle and distributed to the shelter.

Augsburger has been a teacher for more than 30 years. She started the holiday tradition of giving to shelter animals while she was teaching sixth-grade at Harbor Lights Middle School in Bandon. She decided to keep the tradition going when she moved to Ocean Crest Elementary school three years ago.

The teacher said it’s been a success every year.

“It’s never hard to convince the kids. It’s kind of amazing to me really,” Augsburger said.

“They are proud of themselves because it is something good for the community and for animals. So they dig it,” she said.

The Bandon teacher said she was first inspired to start the holiday tradition with her students because her best friend, Kelly Ferguson, has always been a big supporter of animals in shelters.

The first year Augsburger tried it out, she had her students vote whether they wanted to exchange gifts between themselves or give gifts to shelter animals – and the students wanted to help out the shelter.

“We live in a society of kids wanting and it’s nice for them to give and to do it without complaining. Not once have I heard a complaint about it – even with the middle school kids. They are always into it,” Augsburger said.

The teacher said the Coos County Animal Shelter is always grateful for the things that the students give them.

“It’s a simple thing, but the shelter is very thankful,” Augsburger said.

The longtime teacher is retiring at the end of the year. But, before she retires, Augsburger said she wanted to let the community to know about the young Ocean Crest Elementary students who have big hearts.