itechpost.com
Epic Games Offers Death Stranding for Free for a Limited Time
Epic Games is getting into the holiday spirit as they give away a free game on their store yet again. This year, it's Death Stranding. Initially, they put the director's cut for free. However, they quickly changed it to the standard version. Get It Before It's Gone. Among the games...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘The Way of Water’ continues its disappointing box office streak and Hideo Kojima reveals his plan to keep making games 100 years from now
Avatar: The Way of Water has to make at least $2 billion to break even according to James Cameron. But the movie’s initial box office charge fails short of projecting numbers anywhere close to that haul. Now, the movie is enjoying a rather quiet box office weekend this Christmas eve, but how long will it manage to keep riding on this lackluster momentum?
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
dexerto.com
The Witcher Blood Origin Season 2: Will it return on Netflix?
Will The Witcher: Blood Origin Season 2 happen on Netflix? The prequel series just hit the streaming platform – but can we expect a second season?. The official synopsis for The Witcher: Blood Origin reads: “Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update
The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
Polygon
How many episodes is The Witcher: Blood Origin?
The Witcher: Blood Origin was supposed to be the far-reaching story of some of the most important moments of the universe’s world, including the Conjunction of the Spheres and the creation of the first witcher. And while it certainly is a little bit about that, mostly it isn’t. But what may shock fans more than the series’ quality is that such a massive-seeming prequel was attempted in just four total episodes, the final count for the Netflix miniseries.
God Of War Ragnarök director purposefully gave Heimdall a super 'punchable' face
Given that God Of War Ragnarök has been out for over a month, I’m guessing that most of you probably will have punched Heimdall in the face by now. Good for you. The truth is, to progress with God Of War Ragnarök’s story you’re going to have to punch him and yet, the character’s face was designed so that you’d actually want to.
Tri-City Herald
Is Resident Evil Village VR Mode Free?
Resident Evil Village is getting a VR mode. But will it be free?. Capcom first announced the VR mode for Resident Evil Village back in June 2022. Since then, players have been slowly receiving information on what the mode will fully entail. At launch, players will be able to play...
Tri-City Herald
Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade Footage Leaks
Footage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed mobile game, Codename Jade, has leaked online, following playtests. Roughly three minutes of footage has appeared on forums online, including subreddit GamingLeaksAndRumours. In what appears to be unedited gameplay, the footage includes glimpses of combat, cut-scenes, UI and environments. One location includes The Great...
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated PlayStation 5 games of 2023
After a landmark year featuring games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, PlayStation 5’s 2023 has a lot to live up to. The earliest part of the year will be driven by third-party exclusives and the launch of the PlayStation VR2, while the back half of the year will rely on yet another sequel to a critically acclaimed PS4 game. It looks like Xbox and Nintendo will only be stepping up their competition next year, so Sony needs to deliver a lot of great PS5 exclusives to say relevant.
ComicBook
Pokemon: Ash's Original Voice Actor Breaks Silence on His Exit
It is hard to believe, but the truth hurts more often than not. Earlier this week, the world learned Ash Ketchum is planning to leave the Pokemon anime. The IP is ready to shift its focus to new anime heroes, and of course, that means all eyes are on Ash ahead of his farewell tour. That includes his own actor, and Ash's original voice is now breaking their silence on his upcoming leave.
The Witcher's Showrunner Claims The Series Will Not Stick To The Books' Precise Trajectory
Netflix's popular "The Witcher" series has been a huge hit for the streaming company, which is probably best highlighted by its spin-off animation film "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" and the just recently released prequel-style story of "The Witcher: Blood Origin," which establishes the creation of the monster-hunting caste of augmented humans. Based on the book franchise by Andrzej Sapkowski, this series typically follows Geralt of Rivia, a gruff magic-wielding warrior that is able to stand toe-to-toe with some of the most fearsome and deadly creatures imaginable.
Kingdom Hearts Missing Link's new Bloodborne-style artwork is throwing fans off
The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts mobile game is finally on its way
ComicBook
Death Stranding 2 Release Window Leaked
We now have a release window for Death Stranding 2 -- officially and tentatively called DS2 -- courtesy of a new leak, which comes straight from an employee working on the PS5 game. Unfortunately, this leak has confirmed the game will not release in 2023. It's hard to imagine many were imagining the new Kojima game was coming in 2023, but if you were one of these hopeful few, well, it's not, not according to this leak anyway.
GAMINGbible's 10 best video games of 2022
Words by: Ewan Moore, Imogen Donovan, Catherine Lewis, Kate Harrold, James Daly, Will McCue. Christmas. What's it really about? Some will tell you it's about peace and goodwill and all that junk, but here at GAMINGbible we know it's about one thing above all else: ranking our favourite video games into an arbitrary list in the name of Content.
God of War Ragnarök tells this year’s greatest story in gaming
If I had to pick the main thing I’m drawn to in a game, it’s the narrative. It’s a well known fact among my peers that I will take any given opportunity to talk about The Last of Us, and I’m not going to disappoint them here. There’s a reason why I don’t shut up about that series. It’s not because I enjoy shooting Infected. It’s down to the fact that I could unpick the nuances of the story for days. If Part II had been released while I was still at university, I know with certainty that I would’ve used my dissertation to dissect its narrative.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Producer Teases More Sonic the Hedgehog News in 2023
Sonic the Hedgehog had a big year in 2022 with a new game, movie, and TV show all releasing in the same year, and as some might've anticipated, Sega has more planned for 2023. Takashi Iizuka, the game developer who served as the producer on Sonic Frontiers, indicated as much recently in an interview where he teased a "second wave" of Sonic-related announcements for next year to keep the momentum going strong, though we naturally don't have specific teasers as to what's coming in 2023.
