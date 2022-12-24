The new year, 1923, will be with us in just a few more hours. It has long been the custom for men and women to make resolutions at this time to stop bad habits or cultivate new ones. As a suggestion for your resolution this year, please consider, “I will smile oftener this year than ever before.” There is a wonderful power in a smile, and it is contagious.

