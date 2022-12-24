Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Victor 'Vic' Eachon Jr., 96
Victor Eachon Jr. went home to glory on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 96 years old. Vic was born Aug. 4, 1926, to Victor Sr. and Emily Brandon Eachon in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born at their home on Lincoln Way and arrived to the joy of his big brother, Bob.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Oma Louise Sanders, 81
Oma Louise Sanders, 81, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Oma moved to the area in 1990 and was a registered nurse. Family and friends are invited to sign Oma’s online guest book at...
Bonner County Daily Bee
The wonderful power of a smile
The new year, 1923, will be with us in just a few more hours. It has long been the custom for men and women to make resolutions at this time to stop bad habits or cultivate new ones. As a suggestion for your resolution this year, please consider, “I will smile oftener this year than ever before.” There is a wonderful power in a smile, and it is contagious.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Gerald Leroy Schierlman, 76
Gerald L. Schierlman, 76, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary announcing services will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Gerald’s online guest book at coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 12, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a non-injury collision on Highway 41 in Oldtown at 6:31 a.m. Report of an alarm in the 3000 block of Old...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Jump into 2023 with Polar Bear Plunge
Boy Scouts Troop 111 has just the thing — its annual Polar Bear Plunge. The annual event — held Jan. 1 as a cooperative event by Boy Scout Troop 111 and the city of Sandpoint’s Parks & Recreation Department — attracts dozens of area residents. Some years, there are only a few hardy souls; others, there can be as many as 100 or more.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Chamber welcomes AGE Heating and Cooling
SANDPOINT — Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce officials welcomed AGE Heating and Cooling to the organization at a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owned by third-generation HVAC journeyman Andy Bruse and his wife, Christina, AGE is a locally owned HVAC company providing both residential and commercial installations and services. “We are...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Community invited to WBCSD 3 Cs meeting
Since being invited to become WBCSD Superintendent of Schools, much has been planned and accomplished to bring systemic improvements to the district. Currently, we are in the midst of developing a comprehensive 5-Year Strategic Plan designed to provide succinct directional focus for the board of trustees, administrators, and teachers. This plan is based upon six pillars:
Bonner County Daily Bee
Community's support of dream appreciated
I want to genuinely thank the Sandpoint community for believing in my dream as much as I do. I am so thankful to everyone who has pledged, shared and simply talked about my project to their friends and family. Bigger Brain/Smart in Style is now 84% funded via Kickstarter. Kickstarter...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Travers Park improvements move ahead
SANDPOINT — Work is moving forward on improvements at Travers Park. A survey on what area residents would like to see at the site should be added to the city's website soon, and an open house is planned for just after the new year, Planning and Development Manager Maeve Nevins-Lavtar told the council at the Dec. 21 meeting.
Bonner County Daily Bee
A woman’s place is in the military
Women have long played an important role in the military, prior most visibly as nurses. There is a record of Gen. George Washington asking the Second Continental Congress to authorize female nurses to care for soldiers during the Revolutionary War. They were paid $2 a month plus one meal a day.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS wins first game at Punahou Invite
The Bulldogs played their first of four games in their Hawaii holiday tournament. They battled through the first half with minimal scoring but came through with a 40-38 win over Mid Pacific in the end. “It was a close game but I wouldn’t say it was the prettiest,” head coach...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Everything you need to know about winter trail etiquette
Ever wonder what to do when you are out on a winter trail?. I recently sat down to talk about winter trail etiquette with Jason Welker, executive director of the Pend Oreille Pedalers. If Pend Oreille Pedalers, or POP, sounds familiar, it’s because they’ve been around since 2005. At the...
Comments / 0