Christmas Tree Drop-Off
As you're preparing for the new year, here's a great way to recycle your Christmas Tree.
Remove all the lights and ornaments and drop off your tree (NO artificial trees please) at one of two locations for chipping:
• our mulching facility, 4765 Florence Road from 6am-2pm
• or the gravel lot at Cannonsburgh Village, 312 South Front Street
Note: The deadline for dropping off trees at our collection sites is Monday, January 23.
If you’re a resident of the City of Murfreesboro, you can place the tree curbside by your house, and our crews will collect them at no charge.
