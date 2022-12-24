Christmas Tree Drop-Off

As you're preparing for the new year, here's a great way to recycle your Christmas Tree.

Remove all the lights and ornaments and drop off your tree (NO artificial trees please) at one of two locations for chipping:

• our mulching facility, 4765 Florence Road from 6am-2pm

• or the gravel lot at Cannonsburgh Village, 312 South Front Street

Note: The deadline for dropping off trees at our collection sites is Monday, January 23.

If you’re a resident of the City of Murfreesboro, you can place the tree curbside by your house, and our crews will collect them at no charge.