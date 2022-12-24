Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Not-So-Silent Night Parade returns
A lively all-ages way to start your New Year’s Eve is back this year – the Highland Park Improvement Club‘s Not-So-Silent-Night Parade Since HPIC’s building remains closed, awaiting rebuilding after last year’s fire, the parade will start at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) and proceed to Riverview Playfield. Bring a light, noisemaker(s) – drums, tambourines, whatever you have – costumes if you want. There’ll be free cider as everyone gathers at HPCS between 5:30 and 6, and hot chocolate and cookies at the end of the parade. It’s on no matter what the weather does (so far, the NYE forecast looks fairly calm, mostly cloudy, 40s, slight chance of rain. The parade is a tradition dating back to 2009!
westseattleblog.com
PHOTOS: Weather-enhanced king tide swamps West Seattle shores
Though the tide tables showed the 8:40 am “king tide” this morning would be slightly lower than yesterday, with the atmospheric conditions, the tide instead rose higher. The first three photos are from Deb Holbrook – above, the Alki Bathhouse, below, Statue of Liberty Plaza and the completely swamped beach:
PHOTOS: King Tide brings in boatloads of driftwood to Three Tree Point
A 13.67 high “King Tide” brought in boatloads of driftwood to beaches along Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – but luckily not much damage – on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the WA State Department of Ecology, “King Tides” are defined as the...
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO, PHOTOS: Here’s what this morning’s ‘king tide’ looked like in West Seattle
This morning’s burst of wind hit right before something that WAS predicted – the “king tide” peaking at ~13 feet just before 8 am. We went to Alki for a look, and have received others’ photos from West Seattle shores (thank you!). Above and below are our photos from the Alki Bathhouse vicinity – sandbags were out around Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza:
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Portage Bay Café sets West Seattle opening date
9:15 PM: Something to look forward to in the new year: Four months after we first reported that popular breakfast/brunch mini-chain Portage Bay Café was expanding to West Seattle, the opening date is set. PBC’s general manager Peter Gunnar tells WSB they plan to open the doors at 4725 42nd SW on Friday, January 6th. Portage Bay was still finalizing the deal for the new location when we first talked with them in August, but at the start of October, after Agave Cocina quietly closed its doors, the secret was out. We’re still awaiting final word on Portage Bay’s West Seattle hours, but all four of their current cafés start the day at 8 am; you can see the current menu here.
westseattleblog.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Fare-free transit this Saturday, West Seattle Water Taxi included
Saturday, for New Year’s Eve, many transit services around the region will be fare-free, including the West Seattle Water Taxi. The annual announcement just arrived – here are the Seattle/King County highlights:. *King County Metro: Buses will operate on their regular Saturday schedule and be fare-free from 3...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this stolen statue?
Josette is hoping someone might spot this stolen statue:. (Early Tuesday) around 1.00 AM, my front-yard statue was stolen. It is a bronze statue with 2 children holding a flower basket. It was located on 47th Ave SW and Findlay SW. The thieves were able to carry the statue, which is more than 300 lbs. I was able to see 2 men carrying my statue into a dark-colored car. If you do see it, please let me know. This statue is dear to me.
westseattleblog.com
SOUTH PARK FLOODING: Here’s how you can help
(Reader photo, South Park on Tuesday) Our neighbors in South Park are cleaning up flooded homes and businesses along the Duwamish River after Tuesday’s weather-enhanced king tide. Commenters have been discussing how to help and we’re surfacing it here so you can help too. While the city is providing some help, community-based assistance is being coordinated by the Duwamish River Community Coalition, and they have two requests: Money to directly support flood-affected families (you can donate here). DRCC says that so far it’s placed 10 families in hotels and is working with others on specific needs. They’re also asking for volunteer help, too – watch for a link on the DRCC website.
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Clearing debris at sea
(Photos by Jerry Simmons) Thanks to everyone who sent photos of this vessel seen from Alki today, removing floating logs/trees from Elliott Bay, after the king tide – and rain-swollen rivers – swept so many out to sea. It’s the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers‘ M/V Puget, explained here as the USACE’s “debris recovery vessel,” with authority to “remove trees, brush and other debris that may be determined to be obstructions to navigation or that may promote flooding.”
westseattleblog.com
KING TIDE: Duwamish River deluges South Park
3:50 PM: Thanks to Devlin Carey for the photos. While the weather-enhanced king-tide waters were mostly a point of curiosity in West Seattle, they caused more-serious trouble along the Duwamish River in. South Park, flooding streets and neighborhoods. At the peak of it, emergency responders had to rescue people from...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Christmas burglary at Delridge Deli Mart
Another West Seattle business was hit by burglars over the Christmas weekend. This time, Delridge Deli Mart (in the strip mall at Delridge/Andover). We went over to ask after a tip from Steve. The store confirms they were broken into before midnight last night, by burglars who popped this lock out of the door:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Gusty wind brings down trees
9:23 AM: Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos from the aftermath of this morning’s burst of wind. First, the strong wind was relatively brief but brought down trees and limbs. The photo above is from 41st/Thistle, sent by Guillaume Wiatr. And Bill Schrier in Admiral reports a downed tree limbs block SW Holgate street 4500 block and 46th SW at SW Holgate:
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hungry hummingbirds
“Typically, we have one hummingbird on or near our feeder,” photographer Julia Wiese says. “It’s a bully and it usually chases off any others.” But Friday “has been unusual,” she adds. “While it still makes an attempt to chase others, with so many searching for food, it isn’t as successful. We have seen as many as 10 trying to feed at one time.” You can see a video of the feeding frenzy here.
KING-5
Extremely high tide!
At our home in Gig Harbor. We never see tides so high. So high it’s breached our beach stairs and large bulkhead. Credit: Anne.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind arrives; off-again-on-again power outage affects almost 5,000 customers
6:27 PM: The wind is getting stronger and the first West Seattle power-outage reports are in – Arbor Heights, Fauntleroy, Morgan Junction reports so far. Almost 5,000 customers (homes/businesses/facilities), according to the City Light map. Updates to come. 6:39 PM: The wind’s roaring up here. Possibly related to the...
davyjoneslockerroom.com
Seattle has turned into one giant ice rink
Wherever you live, one thing is probably true right now: it is cold. The greater Seattle area is in the middle of the iciest time in recent memory. Planes have been grounded, public transportation shut down, and the most confident winter drivers are...not succeeding in getting around downtown. However!. Seattle...
kpq.com
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
Man stabbed while jogging on Queen Anne trail
A man was stabbed Tuesday while jogging on a trail in north Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street. Officers located a 21-year-old man with a...
Which restaurant is bad enough that you never go there again in Tacoma?
Looking for poor quality, overpriced restaurants to recommend to my enemies.
Comments / 0