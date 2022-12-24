Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
It seems the spoilers are already floating about regarding what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39!. While we’ve barely said goodbye to 2022, already there are spoilers emerging about April 2023’s WrestleMania 39 plans!. According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, they were given some very intriguing...
wrestletalk.com
Eric Bischoff Says CM Punk Ripped Off WWE Legend
Former WCW authority figure and NWO member Eric Bischoff has weighed in on CM Punk, saying that Punk ripped off Hulk Hogan. Bischoff oversaw the renaissance of Hogan’s career during the latter’s time in WCW, when he turned heel for the first time in his career and ushered in the wrestling boom period of the 1990s.
FOX Sports
Why John Cena's Smackdown return is a must-see blockbuster
John Cena returns to WWE this Friday night on SmackDown in a massive main event, teaming up with Kevin Owens against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. In order to truly appreciate the magnitude of this match, let’s take a trip back to 2015, when each of their stories first began to intersect.
wrestletalk.com
NXT Addresses Toxic Attraction Future Without Mandy Rose
On tonight’s WWE NXT, Toxic Attraction fans finally heard from Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin after their leader Mandy Rose departed WWE. In a vignette in their signature Toxic Lounge, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin reflected on their path thus far and assured both fans and one particular NXT star that they certainly weren’t over.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Open For ‘Slow Rebuild’ In The Company
An AEW star says he is open for a “slow rebuild” in the company. In 2020, Lance Archer signed with All Elite Wrestling after previous stints with NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling. Archer came in with plenty of hype and quickly aligned with WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts....
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Discusses Whether There’s A Divide In Locker Room After All Out
An AEW star has discussed whether there is a divide within the locker room following All Out. All Elite Wrestling and the wrestling world at large are still reeling from the now infamous “Brawl Out” with CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. As previously...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Recalls Punching Former AEW Star Due To An Incident On Live TV
Bobby Fish suddenly departed AEW earlier this year after his contract with the company expired. Fish took part in several matches during his time in the company, including a match with CM Punk. Fish was the subject of controversy following the bout, when he appeared to ‘kick out at 3’...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Addresses Absence: ‘Not Going There Anytime Soon’
All Elite Wrestling star Shawn Spears has provided an update on his status amid his in-ring absence. Spears returned to the ring in October, following five months away from the ring. After teaming with FTR to defeat Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona on the October 14 edition of...
wrestletalk.com
First Time Ever Singles Match Added To AEW Dynamite January 4
A big Chris Jericho match has been officially announced for the January 4 edition of AEW Dynamite. On the first episode of Dynamite of 2023, the former ROH World Champion will face off against Ricky Starks in singles action. This comes after the duo’s recent confrontation on the December 21...
wrestletalk.com
NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW
Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling Legend Reflects On WWE Video Game
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has reflected on his experiences providing motion capture for WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game. WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game was a fighting game released in 1995, based on similar games of the period such as Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. Speaking in an interview...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals He Wanted To Make TNA Reference During Raw Segment
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that he wanted to make a TNA reference during a Monday Night Raw segment. On the December 5 edition of WWE Raw, JBL and Baron Corbin held their first poker invitational with various WWE stars. The invitational took place over the course of...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Explains How Short Film Role Came To Be
Former WWE star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) has discussed his role in the recent short film TITO. Speaking with WrestlingNews.co, Erick explained that Anthony Notarile wrote a part for the short with him in mind, following their time working together in WWE. Explaining how the short film came to be,...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Potential Return
A former WWE star has discussed a potential return. Since taking over a position of power in WWE, Triple H has brought back a litany of former stars such as Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae. The unpredictability of these returns have made WWE TV...
wrestletalk.com
Cain Velasquez Reveals He Has Discussed AAA Lucha Libre Match With UFC Hall Of Famer
Cain Velasquez has revealed that he has discussed competing in an AAA Lucha Libre match with a UFC Hall of Famer. Cain Velasquez has taken a love and respect for professional wrestling and transitioned from UFC Heavyweight Champion to pro wrestler having already competed for AAA and WWE. In 2022,...
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason Major WWE Stars Missed Recent Event
Seth Rollins has explained why he and Becky Lynch weren’t in action at the December 26 WWE house show in Columbus, Ohio. Both Rollins and Lynch were advertised for the event, with Rollins slated to compete in the main event of the show. Instead, Austin Theory defended his US...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Makes In-Ring Return
Bobby Lashley made his WWE in-ring return during the December 27 house show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The former WWE Champion defeated Omos in singles action during the untelevised live event. This was Lashley’s first match since losing to Seth Rollins on the December 12 edition...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Debut Of Unique Match
Find out what unique match type WWE has just announced and when we’re set to see it take place in the new year!. With a new year, reportedly so too comes a unique match type as announced by WWE. Taking to Twitter to share a video package in anticipation...
