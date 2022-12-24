Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE Star Possibly Injured At Live Event, Helped From Ring
It can happen at any time. Wrestlers can get injured in any match on any night and there is no way to guarantee someone’s safety. That is the kind of thing that you never want to see unfortunately there are some matches that make getting injured even more possible than others. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, as a wrestler had to be helped to the back after some issues.
wrestlingrumors.net
Here’s Looking At You: Wrestling Fans React To Roman Reigns Breaking The Fourth Wall
He has our attention. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years with one of the longest World Title reigns the company has ever seen. As he smashes back one challenger after another, the question has become just who can actually stop him. This time around, it seems that Reigns might have an idea in place for a special move before someone can come against him.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Why She Is No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s friendship is not very good, as many fans are aware. The two have discussed their friendship problems in interviews with the media multiple times. However, Lynch’s ex-boyfriend recently talked about how their friendship worsened and explained the reason. Jeff Dye was in a...
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE Pays Tribute To 47 Year Old Star On 20th Anniversary Of His Debut
He’s earned it. There is a constant stream of new stars coming into WWE but there is no way of knowing who might be the next breakout star. Back in 2002, WWE had perhaps the most successful rookie class in its history, as several future World Champions joined the promotion in the same year. There was one who did not get the same recognition, though now things might be changing.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Reveals WWE Star She Wants To Defend TBS Title Against
Jade Cargill has reigned in AEW as the TBS Champion since winning the title on January 5, becoming the inaugural, and to date only, title holder. During her impressive reign as champion, Cargill has defeated challengers such as Willow Nightingale, Athena, Nyla Rose, and Anna Jay. To date, Cargill has successfully defended her TBS Championship 15 times, all while not being pinned or submitted in her career thus far.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Special Match For 2023 Royal Rumble Event
WWE Royal Rumble will be the first pay-per-view of the new year, officially kicking off the road to WrestleMania 39 in 2023. The event itself is known for surprise appearances by former WWE superstars and legends during the name-sake match. However, this year, a new match type has been confirmed to take place.
ComicBook
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
webisjericho.com
Reported WrestleMania 39 Spoilers Have Roman Reigns Dropping WWE Championship Before The Event
WrestleMania 39 is fast approaching, and the speculation is that The Rock will be a vital part of the show. However, the belief is he has yet to actually agree to participate, which is holding up WWE’s plans. Now though WrestlingNews.co has reported WWE has the two main events penciled in, with Cody Rhodes set to feature in one of the main events regardless. That is because if The Rock wrestlers Roman Reigns, then Rhodes will challenge Seth Rollins. While if The Rock doesn’t compete, then Rhodes will challenge Reigns, and Drew McIntryre will instead face Rollins.
wrestlingrumors.net
Slow And Steady: Update On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return
He’s worth the wait. There are all kinds of stars on the modern WWE roster but there is only so much time to spend on them. Various things can keep someone off television and one of the worst is an injury. You never know when someone can be injured and put on the shelf, and now WWE is dealing with an injured star that they are going to treat with some special attention.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Told He Needs To ‘Hit The Gym’
Dominik Mysterio shocked everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle by doing the unthinkable and turning heel by assaulting Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio. Since then, he’s been a part of the Judgment Day stable, and making a lot of noise with Rhea Ripley. Mysterio recently attracted the interest of a former WWE Superstar, who offered him some words of wisdom.
FOX Sports
Why John Cena's Smackdown return is a must-see blockbuster
John Cena returns to WWE this Friday night on SmackDown in a massive main event, teaming up with Kevin Owens against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. In order to truly appreciate the magnitude of this match, let’s take a trip back to 2015, when each of their stories first began to intersect.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
Mia Yim Responding To Article On Her Saying Nice Things About Shelton: "Now This Don't Have To Be An Article"
Everything can be an article. To celebrate Shelton Benjamin's 20-year anniversary with WWE, the company uploaded a video of his highlights throughout the years along with comments from his peers including Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and Mia Yim. Yim and Benjamin have a long-standing rivalry, but Yim, potentially against her...
Comments / 0