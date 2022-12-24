Read full article on original website
WWE Releases Hilarious New Dominik Mysterio T-Shirt
WWE Raw star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio seemingly spent his Christmas behind bars. WWE uploaded a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley arriving at Dominik’s grandfather’s house for Christmas, before he was told to leave by Rey Mysterio. Dominik and his father got into a shouting...
Spoiler On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
It seems the spoilers are already floating about regarding what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39!. While we’ve barely said goodbye to 2022, already there are spoilers emerging about April 2023’s WrestleMania 39 plans!. According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, they were given some very intriguing...
Eric Bischoff Says CM Punk Ripped Off WWE Legend
Former WCW authority figure and NWO member Eric Bischoff has weighed in on CM Punk, saying that Punk ripped off Hulk Hogan. Bischoff oversaw the renaissance of Hogan’s career during the latter’s time in WCW, when he turned heel for the first time in his career and ushered in the wrestling boom period of the 1990s.
First Time Ever Singles Match Added To AEW Dynamite January 4
A big Chris Jericho match has been officially announced for the January 4 edition of AEW Dynamite. On the first episode of Dynamite of 2023, the former ROH World Champion will face off against Ricky Starks in singles action. This comes after the duo’s recent confrontation on the December 21...
Cain Velasquez Reveals He Has Discussed AAA Lucha Libre Match With UFC Hall Of Famer
Cain Velasquez has revealed that he has discussed competing in an AAA Lucha Libre match with a UFC Hall of Famer. Cain Velasquez has taken a love and respect for professional wrestling and transitioned from UFC Heavyweight Champion to pro wrestler having already competed for AAA and WWE. In 2022,...
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
Notable Name Admits Planning Brock Lesnar WWE Match Was ‘A Little Uncomfortable’
Cain Velasquez has discussed his match with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019, sharing his honest thoughts on the bout. Velasquez made his WWE in-ring debut at the October 2019 Saudi Arabia show, challenging for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship. The ex-UFC stars didn’t have a long match, with Lesnar...
NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW
Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
AEW Star Discusses Whether There’s A Divide In Locker Room After All Out
An AEW star has discussed whether there is a divide within the locker room following All Out. All Elite Wrestling and the wrestling world at large are still reeling from the now infamous “Brawl Out” with CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. As previously...
Two AEW Stars Get Engaged
It seems that it was a very Merry Christmas for two AEW stars as they have now revealed that they’re engaged!. Announcing their engagement via Twitter, two AEW stars are set for an All Elite wedding!. Backstage interviewer Lexy Nair revealed on Twitter that she and fellow AEW star,...
AEW Star Addresses Absence: ‘Not Going There Anytime Soon’
All Elite Wrestling star Shawn Spears has provided an update on his status amid his in-ring absence. Spears returned to the ring in October, following five months away from the ring. After teaming with FTR to defeat Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona on the October 14 edition of...
AEW Star Recalls Punching Former AEW Star Due To An Incident On Live TV
Bobby Fish suddenly departed AEW earlier this year after his contract with the company expired. Fish took part in several matches during his time in the company, including a match with CM Punk. Fish was the subject of controversy following the bout, when he appeared to ‘kick out at 3’...
Top AEW Star Recalls Conversation With CM Punk After All Out
CM Punk has not appeared on AEW television since the now infamous AEW All Out media scrum. The scrum saw a bloody and injured CM Punk rant about the executive vice presidents in the company while sat next to Tony Khan. This led to a backstage altercation between Punk, Ace...
NXT Addresses Toxic Attraction Future Without Mandy Rose
On tonight’s WWE NXT, Toxic Attraction fans finally heard from Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin after their leader Mandy Rose departed WWE. In a vignette in their signature Toxic Lounge, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin reflected on their path thus far and assured both fans and one particular NXT star that they certainly weren’t over.
Former WWE Star Explains How Short Film Role Came To Be
Former WWE star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) has discussed his role in the recent short film TITO. Speaking with WrestlingNews.co, Erick explained that Anthony Notarile wrote a part for the short with him in mind, following their time working together in WWE. Explaining how the short film came to be,...
Former WWE Star Discusses Potential Return
A former WWE star has discussed a potential return. Since taking over a position of power in WWE, Triple H has brought back a litany of former stars such as Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae. The unpredictability of these returns have made WWE TV...
WWE Hall Of Famer Claims He’s ‘Ready For The Royal Rumble’
A WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that he is ready for the Royal Rumble. On January 28, 2023, WWE will present the Royal Rumble. The titular matches have always been known for their surprises from stars coming back from injury and legends of the squared circle. One individual that...
Former WWE Star Says Coming To NJPW ‘Has Awakened Something In Me’
A former WWE star says coming to NJPW has awakened something in them. At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, Lio Rush made his return to New Japan and formed a partnership with CHAOS’ YOH to enter the Super Junior Tag League 2022 tournament. YOH and Rush won the tournament...
Cash Wheeler Names The Team He Wishes He Could Still Wrestle
AEW star and one half of FTR Cash Wheeler has opened up about what he believes to be the best matches of his career. FTR has had a number of career highlights this year, including a series of critically acclaimed matches against Ring of Honor tag team the Briscoes. Prior...
Top AEW Star Explains What Separates Him From Will Ospreay
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, the wrestling world will finally see the long awaited showdown between AEW star Kenny Omega and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. The two men have traded barbs back and forth via interviews and social media for the past few years since Omega left...
