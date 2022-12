New Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is running it back with a familiar QB. Graduate transfer Jack Plummer announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially committed to Louisville. The move reunites Plummer with Brohm, who just took over as Cardinals coach after six seasons as the head coach at Purdue. Plummer spent the... The post Louisville lands interesting transfer quarterback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO