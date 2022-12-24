Believe it or not, there is still time to make a tax-deductible donation for 2022 to Janus Developmental Services. Janus knows you have many options when it comes to end-of-year giving. Janus uses gifts of all sizes, great and small, to change lives in Hamilton County. Click here to make your online donation, and you’ll immediately receive an email copy of your receipt. Of course, if you’d prefer to donate in person, call Jerry Jamison at (317) 773-8781 ext. 100, or you can mail it to Janus Developmental Services, Inc., ATTN: Jerry Jamison, 1555 Westfield Road, Noblesville IN 46062. Learn more at Janus-Inc.org.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO