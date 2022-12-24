ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Green District Salads feeds famished Fishers fire fighters

Fire fighters at Fishers Fire Station No. 392 were treated to a nice surprise when they came back from a run on Christmas Eve. Green District Salads, 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers, dropped off lots of good stuff at some stations for firefighters to enjoy.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Thank you, Officers, for this cat-tastic shot!

Happy Holidays from the Noblesville Police Department’s Nights B Shift. The officers welcomed a special guest for their Christmas Eve dinner – Officer Watters’ cat Larry! By the way, Officer Watters and her friends want you to join them at Federal Hill Commons for ice skating next week. From 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, families can skate with the cops and enjoy the winter weather. Admission rates including skates rental are $13 for skaters aged 13 and older and $11 for skaters aged 12 and younger.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Public safety doesn’t take a holiday

Thank you to all the men and women of the Noblesville Fire Department’s B Crew for keeping everything under control at the city’s fire stations on Christmas Day – and a special thank you to the families of these fire fighters. Photos provided by Noblesville Fire Department...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Community comes together in big way to help Strothkamp family of Carmel

On Dec. 21, Mark Strothkamp of Carmel unexpectedly passed away after suffering a sudden stroke. Within hours, the community was already rallying around his family – wife Meg and two children, Ainsley and Braedy – and a GoFundMe was organized to pay for his children’s educational expenses, as well as health care expenses related to his passing.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville children’s boutique store to close

A children’s boutique store in downtown Noblesville is closing its doors. Shauna Metzger, who owns Lil Bloomers Children’s Boutique at 876 Logan St., said she is closing her storefront business to focus more on her two children, but plans to maintain an online presence. Metzger originally opened the business eight years ago at 982 Logan St. before moving to its current location.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Janus needs support from shining stars like you

Believe it or not, there is still time to make a tax-deductible donation for 2022 to Janus Developmental Services. Janus knows you have many options when it comes to end-of-year giving. Janus uses gifts of all sizes, great and small, to change lives in Hamilton County. Click here to make your online donation, and you’ll immediately receive an email copy of your receipt. Of course, if you’d prefer to donate in person, call Jerry Jamison at (317) 773-8781 ext. 100, or you can mail it to Janus Developmental Services, Inc., ATTN: Jerry Jamison, 1555 Westfield Road, Noblesville IN 46062. Learn more at Janus-Inc.org.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Upgrading Basile Westfield Playhouse

Main Street Productions, Inc. (MSP) and the Basile Westfield Playhouse recently announced it has received a $100,000 capital improvements grant from the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, Inc. “We had received a grant from them before when we first built the building for some capital projects in the inside,” MSP...
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Jonathan Blake announces candidacy for Carmel City Council

Jonathan Blake says he desires to serve Carmel residents as the next North Central District representative on the City Council. Blake brings practical experience, executive-level knowledge, and unmatched perspective to the North Central District representative role. His passion for public service is evident by his lengthy career in local government administration.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Shamrocks take care of Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes Tournament

The Westfield girls basketball team won its first-round game at the Twin Lakes Tournament on Tuesday. The Shamrocks cruised past Kankakee Valley 49-32. Westfield took control of the game early, leading 18-2 after the first quarter. The Rocks then led 27-10 at halftime, and kept their lead around that margin throughout the second half.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Preventing your pipes from bursting in freezing weather

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The frigid blasts of air are hitting homes and businesses causing major issues including frozen pipes. Crews say they’re seeing an uptick in calls for help. With these frigid temperatures it didn’t take long before a lot of people started to have frozen pipes...
readthereporter.com

Only three days left to visit Carmel Christkindlmarkt

There’s still time to enjoy the Carmel Christkindlmarkt! Due to extremely cold temperatures, the Market was closed for a few days, but it has reopened. You can visit the USAToday No. 1 Christkindlmarkt in America from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day through Friday. To read detailed schedules for the remaining days, go to CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy