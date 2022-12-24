Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
readthereporter.com
Green District Salads feeds famished Fishers fire fighters
Fire fighters at Fishers Fire Station No. 392 were treated to a nice surprise when they came back from a run on Christmas Eve. Green District Salads, 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers, dropped off lots of good stuff at some stations for firefighters to enjoy.
readthereporter.com
Former Indiana House candidate will match small donations to Westfield Youth Assistance
Matt McNally encourages you to support local children & families in need. Former hopeful for Indiana House of Representatives District 39 (Carmel and Westfield) Matt McNally still wishes to bring support to his would-be constituents in need. “End of year giving may be complete for many, but for those who’ve...
readthereporter.com
Thank you, Officers, for this cat-tastic shot!
Happy Holidays from the Noblesville Police Department’s Nights B Shift. The officers welcomed a special guest for their Christmas Eve dinner – Officer Watters’ cat Larry! By the way, Officer Watters and her friends want you to join them at Federal Hill Commons for ice skating next week. From 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, families can skate with the cops and enjoy the winter weather. Admission rates including skates rental are $13 for skaters aged 13 and older and $11 for skaters aged 12 and younger.
readthereporter.com
Public safety doesn’t take a holiday
Thank you to all the men and women of the Noblesville Fire Department’s B Crew for keeping everything under control at the city’s fire stations on Christmas Day – and a special thank you to the families of these fire fighters. Photos provided by Noblesville Fire Department...
readthereporter.com
Community comes together in big way to help Strothkamp family of Carmel
On Dec. 21, Mark Strothkamp of Carmel unexpectedly passed away after suffering a sudden stroke. Within hours, the community was already rallying around his family – wife Meg and two children, Ainsley and Braedy – and a GoFundMe was organized to pay for his children’s educational expenses, as well as health care expenses related to his passing.
Current Publishing
Noblesville children’s boutique store to close
A children’s boutique store in downtown Noblesville is closing its doors. Shauna Metzger, who owns Lil Bloomers Children’s Boutique at 876 Logan St., said she is closing her storefront business to focus more on her two children, but plans to maintain an online presence. Metzger originally opened the business eight years ago at 982 Logan St. before moving to its current location.
readthereporter.com
Janus needs support from shining stars like you
Believe it or not, there is still time to make a tax-deductible donation for 2022 to Janus Developmental Services. Janus knows you have many options when it comes to end-of-year giving. Janus uses gifts of all sizes, great and small, to change lives in Hamilton County. Click here to make your online donation, and you’ll immediately receive an email copy of your receipt. Of course, if you’d prefer to donate in person, call Jerry Jamison at (317) 773-8781 ext. 100, or you can mail it to Janus Developmental Services, Inc., ATTN: Jerry Jamison, 1555 Westfield Road, Noblesville IN 46062. Learn more at Janus-Inc.org.
readthereporter.com
Upgrading Basile Westfield Playhouse
Main Street Productions, Inc. (MSP) and the Basile Westfield Playhouse recently announced it has received a $100,000 capital improvements grant from the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, Inc. “We had received a grant from them before when we first built the building for some capital projects in the inside,” MSP...
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
readthereporter.com
Jonathan Blake announces candidacy for Carmel City Council
Jonathan Blake says he desires to serve Carmel residents as the next North Central District representative on the City Council. Blake brings practical experience, executive-level knowledge, and unmatched perspective to the North Central District representative role. His passion for public service is evident by his lengthy career in local government administration.
readthereporter.com
Shamrocks take care of Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes Tournament
The Westfield girls basketball team won its first-round game at the Twin Lakes Tournament on Tuesday. The Shamrocks cruised past Kankakee Valley 49-32. Westfield took control of the game early, leading 18-2 after the first quarter. The Rocks then led 27-10 at halftime, and kept their lead around that margin throughout the second half.
Second young tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo
"Our veterinary and animal care team worked tirelessly to try and save Nicolas but made the tough decision to euthanize him to relieve his suffering."
33-year-old woman arrested after allegedly driving across icy downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 33-year-old woman for drunk driving after she allegedly drove onto the frozen downtown canal Sunday night and continued until she broke through the ice, plunging her car into the frigid water. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Biankia Larayne Gleason, had gone down an embankment...
Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
WISH-TV
More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
WISH-TV
Reel Tok with Kayla: Girl goes viral for hilarious ‘Moms on Christmas’ impression
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Isla Prendergast is 11 years old and is already making the world laugh. Her most recent video imitating moms on Christmas has more than 14 million views on TikTok. @d_prend40. I detect no lies. #momhumor #momsatchristmas #momofteensandtweens #motherdaughter #funnydaughter #momoftweensgirls @😈ISLA✨. ♬ original sound –...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Dylan Keever to play baseball at IU Kokomo
Noblesville’s Dylan Keever has committed to play baseball at Indiana University-Kokomo. Pictured – Front row: Reagan Keever, Nikki Keever, Dylan Keever, Noblesville baseball head coach Justin Keever. Back Row: Eagan Keever-Hill.
Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
WISH-TV
Preventing your pipes from bursting in freezing weather
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The frigid blasts of air are hitting homes and businesses causing major issues including frozen pipes. Crews say they’re seeing an uptick in calls for help. With these frigid temperatures it didn’t take long before a lot of people started to have frozen pipes...
readthereporter.com
Only three days left to visit Carmel Christkindlmarkt
There’s still time to enjoy the Carmel Christkindlmarkt! Due to extremely cold temperatures, the Market was closed for a few days, but it has reopened. You can visit the USAToday No. 1 Christkindlmarkt in America from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day through Friday. To read detailed schedules for the remaining days, go to CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.
