Lizzo Reflects On Homeownership 'Milestone' After Spending Nights In Her Car

By Ben Blanchet
 5 days ago

Grammy-winning pop star Lizzo shared what a “milestone” homeownership has been after facing housing insecurity earlier in her life and having to sleep in her car.

The “About Damn Time” feels “blessed” about her current situation given all that she’s experienced, she said in a teaser clip for an interview with Tracy Smith on  “ CBS Sunday Morning” this weekend. (See the clip below.)

Lizzo told Rolling Stone in 2020 that she dropped out of college at the University of Houston and had “lived out of her Subaru” as she struggled to make ends meet during a challenging period in her life.

Her dad died in 2009, and the next year she quit her rock band Ellypseas.

She told “CBS Sunday Morning” in 2020 that after leaving college, she slept on friends’ floors and couches in Houston and slept in her 1999 Subaru for half a year.

“That was my home for a little. I spent Thanksgiving in that car and I remember I cried myself to sleep,” she said at the time.

In her new appearance on the show, Lizzo said she couldn’t help but miss her home while on tour.

“And now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to stay in really nice places but I was still like, ‘I miss my house. Like, I can’t wait to come back to my own home and to my bed,’” she said.

“And I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this.’ ... It’s a milestone for me.”

Watch the clip below:

