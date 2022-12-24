Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Rochester house fires attributed to Christmas tree, appliance malfunction
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department learned that two house fires Thursday and Friday were caused by a home equipment failure and a Christmas tree, respectively. Rochester Fire captain Caleb Feine said a Dec. 22 house fire in the 1000 block of Chippewa Dr. NW was caused by a “home equipment” failure, likely an appliance fire.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
$15,000 in Copper Wire Stolen from Rochester-Area Work Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a costly burglary reported at a construction site in Cascade Township. Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of a past-action burglary at a job site in the 1300 block of Skyview Cr. Northwest Tuesday morning. Employees reported that .10, .12 and .14 gauge wire stolen from the work site sometime between December 21 and December 27.
KAAL-TV
Frigid temperatures cause freezing pipes
(ABC 6 News) – Recent frigid temperatures meant the Rochester fire department says they’re responding to more calls for burst sprinklers. Water was dripping from the ceiling, and onto the pavement outside the castle community Monday afternoon after a sprinkler head burst in the commercial building. Extreme cold...
KAAL-TV
Truck considered a total loss after shed fire in Pine Island Township on Christmas
(ABC 6 News) – A family in Pine Island Township is without a vehicle Sunday night after it caught on fire in a shed. David Friese with the Pine Island Fire Department said the 911 call came in at approximately 5:10 p.m. from the 800 block of White Pines Road NE.
Truck Hauling Livestock Trailer Crashes in Southern Minnesota
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Missouri woman was hurt after a pick-up truck she was riding in left the road while hauling a livestock trailer on I-35 in Freeborn County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the pick up, operated by 26-year-old Kole Fulton of Lincoln, Missouri,...
Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Body Discover Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious death after the discovery of a body in rural northwest Rochester Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said he could only release minimal information Monday morning, however he did say investigators...
KIMT
Woman shot in head in Rochester remains in critical condition
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman who was shot in the head remains in critical condition. Authorities went to a home over the weekend in the 500 block of 19th St. NW. and a five-year-old answered the door and said his mother was hurt. The woman was found unconscious with...
KAAL-TV
Construction site reports $15K in stolen copper wiring
(ABC 6 News) – A job site in the 1300 block of Skyview Circle NW fell victim to a burglary between Dec. 21 and the morning of Dec. 27, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. The job site owners reported 35 missing rolls of 10-, 12- and...
Donations pour in after 11 families lose everything in Spring Grove Fire
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — 11 Spring Grove families lost everything in the fire that destroyed six apartments and a hardware store. Local businesses are coming together to help the families. It’s the days after a tragedy, the kindness of a community shines through. “We had so many donations coming in,” said Chamber of Commerce treasury, Teresa Fegyak. In Spring...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County shelters 70 people, 7 pets from winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – A dangerous winter storm brought whiteout conditions across Southeast Minnesota last week, postponing holiday travel for many. Some travelers instead found themselves in emergency shelters with nowhere else to go after being rescued. 70 people, five dogs and two cats stayed at the Freeborn County...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: NW Rochester death considered suspicious; body found by dog-walker
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, Dec. 28 that they would still not officially confirm the woman’s identity until the investigation had progressed further. Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO said there was still no danger to the public, and that the...
KAAL-TV
Southeast MN Casey’s out of gas following winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson employee confirmed Monday that several Casey’s General Store locations in SE MN are out of gas, following shipment delays. The winter storm conditions Thursday-Saturday and continued road closures meant trucks carrying unleaded fuel were unable to reach the Kasson, Rochester, and Stewartville stores, the employee said Dec. 26.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chatfield Sends Four People to Hospital
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were brought to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 52 near Chatfield Monday evening. The State Patrol crash report says a northbound SUV, driven by 46-year-old Michaelanne Turner of Dubuque, IA, lost control and collided with a southbound SUV about five miles south of Chatfield around 7:20 p.m. The driver of the southbound SUV, identified as 39-year-old Shanalee Knight of Lanesboro, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
More overdoses reported in SE Minnesota, Narcan given to revive men
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people became responsive thanks to Narcan after overdosing in recent days. The first happened on Dec. 23 in the 1500 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 32-year-old man overdosed. He was given two doses of Narcan, became responsive and was taken to St. Marys. The...
KAAL-TV
Holiday gas station reports robbery
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Holiday gas station at 1851 Assisi Drive reported a robbery at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to Rochester police, an “older white male” entered the store and showed the clerks a piece of paper that said he had a gun.
KIMT
Rochester woman to stand trial for chase by car and on foot
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested after a lengthy chase through southeast Rochester is pleading not guilty. Arak Akol Warwien, 25 of Rochester, was charged on December 2 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI-refusal to submit to test, driving after cancelation, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.
Four People Escape Costly Stewartville Garage Fire
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people escaped a costly garage fire that broke out in an attached garage at a home in Stewartville earlier this week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first to arrive at the fire reported at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Ave. Northeast around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies smelled smoke from outside of the home and learned the fire had started in an attached garage containing a 2018 GMC pick-up truck and a 2016 GMC SUV.
northernnewsnow.com
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township Monday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman was walking her dog at 4:24 p.m. when her dog started pulling her toward the ditch on West River Road Northwest near River Bluff Lane. As the woman approached the ditch, she discovered a human arm sticking out of the snow. She called law enforcement.
KIMT
Woman's body found in Olmsted Co., officials call it 'very suspicious death'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A female body was found in a ditch Monday night and authorities are calling it a “very suspicious death.”. The woman’s body was found at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverbluff Ln. NW. and West River Rd. NW. in Cascade Township. A woman was...
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0