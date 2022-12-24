Robert “Bob” LeRoy Douglas, age 87, of Janesville, WI, passed away on December 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. Bob was born on October 15, 1935, in Whitewater, WI, the oldest son of LeRoy and Mary (Swan) Douglas. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Wilken, on April 13, 1957, and they raised their family in Janesville, WI. Bob is survived by son, David and wife Pamela of Concord, MA (and their children Madison, Cameron and wife Annika, and Halley); and son, Peter and wife Stephanie of Barrington, IL (and their children, Charlie and Drew); and brothers, James and wife Pat Douglas, Richard and wife Betty Douglas; sister, Dorothy Hughes; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Douglas.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO