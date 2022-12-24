Read full article on original website
Registration Open for ATV Safety Education Courses
Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Knudson is pleased to announce that the Rock County Sheriff’s Office will offer two ATV. Safety Education Courses this winter. Anyone born on or after January 1, 1988, is required to. complete an...
Young Students Congratulate Graduating Student Teachers on Their Mortarboards
Among the photos that Tom Ganser submitted to the Banner from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater commencement ceremony on December 17 were those above that depicted special mortarboards worn by two graduates. Kelli Danielski, Assistant Dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies, told the Banner that, “It’s fairly common practice for our students…who are graduating with teacher licensure to have the students in their student teaching placement classroom sign or help decorate their caps.”
Obituary: Robert “Bob” LeRoy Douglas, 87, of Janesville
Robert “Bob” LeRoy Douglas, age 87, of Janesville, WI, passed away on December 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. Bob was born on October 15, 1935, in Whitewater, WI, the oldest son of LeRoy and Mary (Swan) Douglas. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Wilken, on April 13, 1957, and they raised their family in Janesville, WI. Bob is survived by son, David and wife Pamela of Concord, MA (and their children Madison, Cameron and wife Annika, and Halley); and son, Peter and wife Stephanie of Barrington, IL (and their children, Charlie and Drew); and brothers, James and wife Pat Douglas, Richard and wife Betty Douglas; sister, Dorothy Hughes; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Douglas.
