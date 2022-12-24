Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
readthereporter.com
You win some, you lose some: Sheridan boys place third at Alexandria Tournament
The Sheridan boys basketball team finished in third place at the Alexandria Tournament on Tuesday. In their first game, the Blackhawks dropped a hard-fought contest to Cardinal Ritter 52-48. Sheridan went up 16-7 in the first quarter, but the Raiders came back in the second period to take a 24-22 lead by halftime. The Hawks led 32-29 after three periods, but Ritter poured in 23 points during the fourth quarter to get the win.
Current Publishing
Athlete of the Week: Senior leader wants Greyhounds to get defensive
Sam Orme knows one way his Carmel High School basketball team can improve. “I feel like we can be a lot better defensively as a team right now,” Orme said. “We haven’t got there yet.”. Orme said the Greyhounds have taken some big steps. “We have a...
WISH-TV
Former Purdue Coach Gene Keady
In honor of Purdue University’s standing as the number one ranked men’s college basketball team in the country, we are reposting our fun and terrific “Leaders and Legends” podcast interview with Coach Gene Keady. Just as he did while winning six Big Ten championships, Coach Keady was to the point and no-holds barred.
readthereporter.com
Shamrocks take care of Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes Tournament
The Westfield girls basketball team won its first-round game at the Twin Lakes Tournament on Tuesday. The Shamrocks cruised past Kankakee Valley 49-32. Westfield took control of the game early, leading 18-2 after the first quarter. The Rocks then led 27-10 at halftime, and kept their lead around that margin throughout the second half.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Dylan Keever to play baseball at IU Kokomo
Noblesville’s Dylan Keever has committed to play baseball at Indiana University-Kokomo. Pictured – Front row: Reagan Keever, Nikki Keever, Dylan Keever, Noblesville baseball head coach Justin Keever. Back Row: Eagan Keever-Hill.
readthereporter.com
Millers take defense to next level, cream Northridge at Holiday Tourney
NOBLESVILLE – The Noblesville boys basketball team has made high-energy defense its trademark during the first few weeks of the season. In their first six games, the Millers have held all of their opponents under 50 points. But on Tuesday, Noblesville took its defense to a level it had not been in a few years – and what better place and time to do that then the Millers’ own holiday tournament.
WISH-TV
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
Meet the Opponent: Purdue Finishes Nonconference Schedule With Florida AM
Purdue basketball gets one last tune-up before entering the thick of its Big Ten schedule when the team welcomes Florida A&M to Mackey Arena on Thursday. The Rattlers have struggled early this season, sitting at 2-8 overall before their trip to West Lafayette.
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination
Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
readthereporter.com
Community comes together in big way to help Strothkamp family of Carmel
On Dec. 21, Mark Strothkamp of Carmel unexpectedly passed away after suffering a sudden stroke. Within hours, the community was already rallying around his family – wife Meg and two children, Ainsley and Braedy – and a GoFundMe was organized to pay for his children’s educational expenses, as well as health care expenses related to his passing.
Fox 59
Viral video: Car drives on canal in downtown Indy
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Nick Foles talk about the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 26,...
WBUR
In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize
In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections. Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where...
Fox 59
Southwest cancels flights out of Indy
All of Southwest Airlines flights out of Indianapolis International Airport on Monday evening were canceled. https://fox59.com/news/southwest-cancels-flights-out-of-indy/. All of Southwest Airlines flights out of Indianapolis International Airport on Monday evening were canceled. https://fox59.com/news/southwest-cancels-flights-out-of-indy/. Visit Indiana Winter Adventures: ‘Snow’ Much Fun …. Crews contain house fire on south side. An...
readthereporter.com
Former Indiana House candidate will match small donations to Westfield Youth Assistance
Matt McNally encourages you to support local children & families in need. Former hopeful for Indiana House of Representatives District 39 (Carmel and Westfield) Matt McNally still wishes to bring support to his would-be constituents in need. “End of year giving may be complete for many, but for those who’ve...
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
bestattractions.org
Charming places to visit in Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis, Indiana, has a lot of things to offer visitors. Whether you are a history buff or a nature lover, there is a place for you in Indiana. There are historical monuments, parks, and museums among the many places to visit in Indianapolis. There are also tons of things to do in Indianapolis for kids. So whether planning a family getaway or just visiting the city for the day, you will find something fun.
readthereporter.com
Janus needs support from shining stars like you
Believe it or not, there is still time to make a tax-deductible donation for 2022 to Janus Developmental Services. Janus knows you have many options when it comes to end-of-year giving. Janus uses gifts of all sizes, great and small, to change lives in Hamilton County. Click here to make your online donation, and you’ll immediately receive an email copy of your receipt. Of course, if you’d prefer to donate in person, call Jerry Jamison at (317) 773-8781 ext. 100, or you can mail it to Janus Developmental Services, Inc., ATTN: Jerry Jamison, 1555 Westfield Road, Noblesville IN 46062. Learn more at Janus-Inc.org.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
WISH-TV
Clipper snow chance Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will continue to shake the arctic air into next week. First, we will have to deal with a quick snow chance. TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Light snow arrives in the early morning. Low temperature around 10 degrees. TOMORROW: Light snow along a clipper system likely...
WISH-TV
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
