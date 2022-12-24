ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blavity

Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis

The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 dead after Madison County crash between car and train

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria. The sheriff confirmed two people died...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals

Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local …. Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals. A Colts fan nearly had his Christmas ruined when his signed football was stolen at Lucas Oil. Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded …. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 dead after vehicle hit by train in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday morning in Madison County, according to the sheriff. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the crash happened at C.R. 400 W. and 1150 N., near Alexandria. The train was headed west as...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Green District Salads feeds famished Fishers fire fighters

Fire fighters at Fishers Fire Station No. 392 were treated to a nice surprise when they came back from a run on Christmas Eve. Green District Salads, 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers, dropped off lots of good stuff at some stations for firefighters to enjoy.
FISHERS, IN
wdrb.com

Police arrest Indiana woman who walked away from horrific crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old Indiana woman who police say was speeding and impaired walked away from a horrific crash on Christmas Eve. According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Rebeca Claus of Shelbyville, Ind., was driving at a "high rate of speed" when she crashed into the into the I-65 scale house located just north of the Lowell exit, which is south of Crown Point and Gary.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Morgantown residents without running water

A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

State Road 63 chase into Terre Haute hits 100 mph

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in Terre Haute. The chase started on State Road 63 and ended in Terre Haute near 3rd and Linden Streets. Police tell News 10 speeds hit around 100 mph, driving the wrong way. Officers used...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman drives on frozen canal, arrested

A woman has been arrested after police said she drove across a frozen canal in Indianapolis. The incident happened on Christmas night. WXIN reported that Biankia Gleason, 33, apparently blamed her GPS for directing her to the location. She told firefighters that she had driven down an embankment, through a park and onto the canal. When she couldn’t go any further, she turned around and went south, until her car broke through the ice.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount

Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burgers in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy