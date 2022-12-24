Read full article on original website
Two Black Women Took Matters Into Their Hands And Found A Missing Infant And His Kidnapper In Indianapolis
The story of missing 5-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas made national headlines following their kidnapping early last week. Despite finding Kyair early Tuesday, it wasn’t until Thursday that the IndyStar reported the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Kason inside his mother’s vehicle in a Papa Johns parking lot over 175 miles from his home in Columbus, Ohio.
2 dead after Madison County crash between car and train
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria. The sheriff confirmed two people died...
Man accused of stealing car in downtown Indianapolis with 70-year-old woman inside
Justin Matthews, age 29, was arrested in Illinois by Moultrie County deputies and faces kidnapping and auto theft charges.
cbs4indy.com
Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals
Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local …. Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals. A Colts fan nearly had his Christmas ruined when his signed football was stolen at Lucas Oil. Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded …. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights...
Fox 59
2 dead after vehicle hit by train in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday morning in Madison County, according to the sheriff. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the crash happened at C.R. 400 W. and 1150 N., near Alexandria. The train was headed west as...
readthereporter.com
Green District Salads feeds famished Fishers fire fighters
Fire fighters at Fishers Fire Station No. 392 were treated to a nice surprise when they came back from a run on Christmas Eve. Green District Salads, 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers, dropped off lots of good stuff at some stations for firefighters to enjoy.
wdrb.com
Police arrest Indiana woman who walked away from horrific crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old Indiana woman who police say was speeding and impaired walked away from a horrific crash on Christmas Eve. According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Rebeca Claus of Shelbyville, Ind., was driving at a "high rate of speed" when she crashed into the into the I-65 scale house located just north of the Lowell exit, which is south of Crown Point and Gary.
bcdemocrat.com
PROSECUTOR: Brown County man found guilty of shooting house on Oak Ridge
Brown County man found guilty of shooting house on Oak Ridge. Brown County native Jamie Rund was found guilty of six different criminal counts arising from an incident that occurred on Oak Ridge Road on Nov. 7, 2021. According to a press release from the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office, the...
readthereporter.com
Former Indiana House candidate will match small donations to Westfield Youth Assistance
Matt McNally encourages you to support local children & families in need. Former hopeful for Indiana House of Representatives District 39 (Carmel and Westfield) Matt McNally still wishes to bring support to his would-be constituents in need. “End of year giving may be complete for many, but for those who’ve...
cbs4indy.com
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
wrtv.com
Four children left behind after homicide-suicide, family asks for your help
INDIANAPOLIS — A mother’s plea to young women in her community:. “If a man gonna tell you they gonna kill you, believe ‘em. Get away from them. Don’t go through what I’m going through.”. De’Janelle Gaines was killed on Dec. 19. Tayveon Ward shot himself...
WLKY.com
Indiana woman denied protective order days before dying in apparent murder-suicide, family says
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The family of Julie Yow-Schmidtke says she was denied a restraining order from her estranged husband 10 days before she was killed in an apparent murder-suicide. "She was scared, very scared," her sister Lori Griffin said. "She started changing the locks on her doors, she started...
WTHI
State Road 63 chase into Terre Haute hits 100 mph
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in Terre Haute. The chase started on State Road 63 and ended in Terre Haute near 3rd and Linden Streets. Police tell News 10 speeds hit around 100 mph, driving the wrong way. Officers used...
Woman drives on frozen canal, arrested
A woman has been arrested after police said she drove across a frozen canal in Indianapolis. The incident happened on Christmas night. WXIN reported that Biankia Gleason, 33, apparently blamed her GPS for directing her to the location. She told firefighters that she had driven down an embankment, through a park and onto the canal. When she couldn’t go any further, she turned around and went south, until her car broke through the ice.
WTHR
Tire tracks visible on frozen Indianapolis canal, woman accused of driving on canal arrested
IMPD arrested Larayne Gleason for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Sunday night. She's accused of driving her car on the icy canal.
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
bcdemocrat.com
Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount
Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
4 Great Burgers in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
bsquarebulletin.com
Animal accord for Bloomington, Monroe County, Ellettsville, gets routine OK from city council
Even if Bloomington and Monroe county government officials have recently been fighting like cats and dogs about topics like the convention center expansion, they have for several years settled into a pattern of uncontroversial cooperation for the sheltering of homeless animals. At its last meeting of the year, on Dec....
81-year-old man dies in Indiana house fire started by heating devices
FOREST, Ind. — A man was found dead on Christmas Eve following a house fire that investigators believe was started by heating devices used to warm the home as extremely cold weather freezes central Indiana. Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said at around 2:45 p.m. a person went to...
