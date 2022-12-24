ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcia Sweezey
4d ago

Provide courses on true American history, the good, the bad, the ugly. Children deserve the truth. If generations are lied to about the parts of worst history, they are doomed to repeat it. Tell about the courageous pioneers, sure, but also tell how it affected brave native peoples, their lives before and after, Asian immigrants whose strength built the railways, black people enslaved and their tremendous courage. Tell it all. Give our children the gifts of truth and knowledge.

readthereporter.com

Mark Hall is ready to serve his constituents on County Council

Welcome to the Timesheet. This column is the first of regular communications from an elected official to those I’m honored to serve. As your employee, it’s important that the voters know what I’m spending time on. It’s vital in today’s climate to be transparent in government. You hired me as your Hamilton County Councilman, and my hope is that you’ll choose to be informed by regularly reading this column, getting involved, and by asking any questions you may have.
readthereporter.com

Jonathan Blake announces candidacy for Carmel City Council

Jonathan Blake says he desires to serve Carmel residents as the next North Central District representative on the City Council. Blake brings practical experience, executive-level knowledge, and unmatched perspective to the North Central District representative role. His passion for public service is evident by his lengthy career in local government administration.
CARMEL, IN
wfyi.org

Decatur Township launches innovation school, the first outside IPS in Marion County

Decatur Township will transform its high-ability program into Marion County’s first innovation school outside of Indianapolis Public Schools. The Decatur High Ability Academy will launch in the next school year, and will exclusively serve high-ability students who officials say are often overlooked. Decatur district officials also hope the new school will help expand its high-ability program, which serves more than 90 students in grades 3-6 and shares space with the district’s School for Excellence alternative high school on the southwest side of Indianapolis.
MARION COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Announces Leadership Changes, Including A New Chair. “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter of Chair of the IBLC,” Harris said in a press release. “Over the next two years, we’ll continue the work we’ve been doing for the past 44 years as a caucus to advance the needs of and improve the quality of life for African Americans, as well as all Hoosiers, throughout the state.”
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Current’s office closed for flooding

Current Publishing’s office, 30 S. Range Line Rd., Carmel, is closed until further notice in the wake of flooding from a pipe bursting. Copies of Current newspapers still will be in the rack by the front door for those wishing to obtain them. If you need assistance, please call...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Janus needs support from shining stars like you

Believe it or not, there is still time to make a tax-deductible donation for 2022 to Janus Developmental Services. Janus knows you have many options when it comes to end-of-year giving. Janus uses gifts of all sizes, great and small, to change lives in Hamilton County. Click here to make your online donation, and you’ll immediately receive an email copy of your receipt. Of course, if you’d prefer to donate in person, call Jerry Jamison at (317) 773-8781 ext. 100, or you can mail it to Janus Developmental Services, Inc., ATTN: Jerry Jamison, 1555 Westfield Road, Noblesville IN 46062. Learn more at Janus-Inc.org.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Upgrading Basile Westfield Playhouse

Main Street Productions, Inc. (MSP) and the Basile Westfield Playhouse recently announced it has received a $100,000 capital improvements grant from the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, Inc. “We had received a grant from them before when we first built the building for some capital projects in the inside,” MSP...
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield PD: Dec. 7 possible abduction was “unfounded”

On Dec. 7, the Westfield Police Department (WPD) received a report of a possible attempted abduction is the area of Burgess Hill Pass. You can read more about that initial report at this link. Following the start of an investigation into the incident, WPD released this statement:. “At this time,...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1

Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns. So, thanks to:. My old roommate from college who called me after 55 years. He reminded me we hadn’t...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 dead after Madison County crash between car and train

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria. The sheriff confirmed two people died...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Green District Salads feeds famished Fishers fire fighters

Fire fighters at Fishers Fire Station No. 392 were treated to a nice surprise when they came back from a run on Christmas Eve. Green District Salads, 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers, dropped off lots of good stuff at some stations for firefighters to enjoy.
FISHERS, IN

