Marcia Sweezey
4d ago
Provide courses on true American history, the good, the bad, the ugly. Children deserve the truth. If generations are lied to about the parts of worst history, they are doomed to repeat it. Tell about the courageous pioneers, sure, but also tell how it affected brave native peoples, their lives before and after, Asian immigrants whose strength built the railways, black people enslaved and their tremendous courage. Tell it all. Give our children the gifts of truth and knowledge.
