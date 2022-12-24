Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock
Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
Zelina Vega Flaunts New Look At WWE Madison Square Garden Show
Zelina Vega returned in 2021 after she was initially released by WWE. While initially a manager in NXT, Vega proved to the world she could wrestle when it counts. Vega is also a very stylish WWE Superstar who loves changing up her look from time to time. So it comes as no surprise that Vega decided to change up her look once again during the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill Wanting A Match With Her
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE was one of the most controversial topics in the company, as fans were absolutely tired of seeing her in the main event title picture all the time. Due to her in-ring skills, Flair remains one of the most sought-after stars in pro wrestling. In fact, even Jade Cargill recently wanted a match with her. Now it seems Flair has decided to respond to Jade Cargill.
WWE Nixed Updated Version Of The Road Warriors At WrestleMania 34
WWE has a lot of things that they can pull from to re-create history. The company is also notorious for plans changing, especially back in the day when Vince McMahon ran the show. Jimmy Fallon was mentioned as a potential WrestleMania host in 2018, but plans changed. Several ideas were...
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Why She Is No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s friendship is not very good, as many fans are aware. The two have discussed their friendship problems in interviews with the media multiple times. However, Lynch’s ex-boyfriend recently talked about how their friendship worsened and explained the reason. Jeff Dye was in a...
Dominik Mysterio & Aalyah Mysterio Are Willing To Donate Their Kidneys To Konnan
Konnan is a pro wrestling legend due to his contributions to the industry as he has competed in numerous promotions such as WCW, Impact, MLW and AAA. His health is not the best right now and this continues to worry fans. Now it seems Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio are willing to donate their kidneys to Konnan.
Steve Austin Was Afraid He Would Lose Fan Support After Refusing Hulk Hogan Match
For many years, a dream match between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan was on the minds of many fans in the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, the idea of a match between the two at WrestleMania X8 was passed on by Austin, and many thought he had a lot of fears because of rejecting the match.
Ric Flair Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Sasha Banks has continued to dominate headlines all year after she walked out in the middle of Raw back in May. This had massive aftereffects and ended up changing the entire landscape of pro wrestling in many ways. A lot of people also supported Sasha Banks throughout the whole process. Her time in WWE is over, which is why fans can’t wait for her upcoming NJPW appearance. In fact, even Ric Flair thinks Sasha Banks will steal the show in NJPW.
Batista’s Ex-Wife Was Banned From Attending Events
Batista has emerged to become a bona fide Hollywood megastar, ever since he transitioned from the world of professional wrestling. However, an interesting story has been revealed by a wrestling veteran that Batista’s ex-wife was banned from attending WWE shows. Batista carved out a successful career in WWE, reigning...
Dominik Mysterio Told He Needs To ‘Hit The Gym’
Dominik Mysterio shocked everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle by doing the unthinkable and turning heel by assaulting Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio. Since then, he’s been a part of the Judgment Day stable, and making a lot of noise with Rhea Ripley. Mysterio recently attracted the interest of a former WWE Superstar, who offered him some words of wisdom.
Madusa Slams WWE Over Double Standards After Mandy Rose’s WWE Firing
Mandy Rose had a solid run in NXT, where she was the NXT Women’s Champion for 413 days, becoming a big deal in the brand. Unfortunately, that has become irrelevant as Rose was fired by WWE last week. The circumstances surrounding her WWE release continue to be a huge topic of discussion even now. That being said, a lot of people called out WWE for firing Mandy Rose and now it seems even Madusa decided to slam the company.
Charlotte Flair Struggled With Becky Lynch’s Success
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE was once one of the most controversial topics in the company, as fans were absolutely tired of seeing her in the main event title picture all the time. Despite her success, Charlotte allegedly struggled when dealing with Becky Lynch’s rise to the top of WWE.
WWE Referee Was Knocked ‘Out Cold’ During Infamous Undertaker WrestleMania Match
You never know what can happen in WWE, and that is especially true if you’re involved in the action. One WWE referee remembers a huge WrestleMania moment, and the brutal consequences that came with it. The Undertaker and The Giant clashed in a singles battle at WrestleMania 9 in...
Goldberg Grew Bitter Towards Pro Wrestling In 2003
Goldberg is a legend in the professional wrestling industry, especially after earning a name for himself during WCW. His intimidating on-screen persona typically invites challenges from anyone in the wrestling industry. That being said, his attitude toward the business has changed a bit over the years. Goldberg thrived in the...
Vince McMahon Let Chyna Go After She Demanded $1 Million
Chyna was a force to be reckoned with during her time in WWE in the late ’90s. In fact, Chyna believed she was worth $1 million, but Vince McMahon decided to let Chyna go after she demanded that much money. As fans are well aware by now, Chyna left...
Dominik Mysterio Wants His Parents Arrested After Christmas Fiasco
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik truly came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly despise him now. Dominik even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to cause chaos at Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it ended with Dominik getting arrested.
