ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Wind damage cancels Pastega Christmas Light Display

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — According to a press release from the Benton County, the Pastega Christmas Light Display is cancelled due to significant wind damage to the display. Initially the event was scheduled for Saturday, December 31, at the Benton County Fairgrounds. “Big thanks to the community for supporting...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kpic

Clackamas County closes Canby Ferry due to storm damage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County officials announced Wednesday morning that the Canby Ferry will be closed for service for the next week. .Authorities say the closure is due to a lack of power, as well as the high water flow on the Willamette River caused by the intense storm that swept across the Pacific Northwest.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Smoke scare at Lebanon Community Hospital

LEBANON, Ore. — At 5:23 a.m. the Lebanon Fire District (LFD) was dispatched for a structure fire at Lebanon Community Hospital in the boiler room. Officials say there were reports of smoke in the building. When fire officials arrived, the incident commander found no smoke or fire at the...
LEBANON, OR
kpic

Two people injured, cat dead in West Linn house fire

WEST LINN, Ore. — Fire engulfed a home in West Linn on Tuesday evening, forcing evacuations, injuring two people and killing a cat, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were called to the home that had been converted into apartments in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue...
WEST LINN, OR
kpic

Clean up continues along I-5 after ice storm

The clean-up continues after the big ice storm at the end of last week. Monday, our station saw three different semi-trucks along I-5, after crashing during Thursday's storm. One truck sits just past the Harrisburg exit, laying on its side in the mud. Two more were on the freeway's southbound...
HARRISBURG, OR
kpic

81-year-old man with dementia found safe

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An 81-year-old man with dementia and other medical conditions was reported missing in Southeast Portland, and police are asking for help bringing him home safe. Alfredo Caoile reportedly walked away from his home in the 1000 block of Southeast 174th Avenue at about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. Officials...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Overturned semi, multi-car crash shut down I-5

TUALATIN, Ore. — A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-truck shut down I-5 early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Lower Boones Ferry Road, and closed all lanes of I-5 at milepost 290. A Public Information Officer with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue told KATU that five vehicles and...
TUALATIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy