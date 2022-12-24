Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpic
Wind damage cancels Pastega Christmas Light Display
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — According to a press release from the Benton County, the Pastega Christmas Light Display is cancelled due to significant wind damage to the display. Initially the event was scheduled for Saturday, December 31, at the Benton County Fairgrounds. “Big thanks to the community for supporting...
kpic
Clackamas County closes Canby Ferry due to storm damage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County officials announced Wednesday morning that the Canby Ferry will be closed for service for the next week. .Authorities say the closure is due to a lack of power, as well as the high water flow on the Willamette River caused by the intense storm that swept across the Pacific Northwest.
kpic
Smoke scare at Lebanon Community Hospital
LEBANON, Ore. — At 5:23 a.m. the Lebanon Fire District (LFD) was dispatched for a structure fire at Lebanon Community Hospital in the boiler room. Officials say there were reports of smoke in the building. When fire officials arrived, the incident commander found no smoke or fire at the...
kpic
Two people injured, cat dead in West Linn house fire
WEST LINN, Ore. — Fire engulfed a home in West Linn on Tuesday evening, forcing evacuations, injuring two people and killing a cat, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were called to the home that had been converted into apartments in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue...
kpic
Rain and heavy winds bring flooding, power outages, and more to Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday morning saw the Portland area struck by rain and heavy, gusty winds, bringing power outages and high waters. Temperatures are due to remain mild in the region, topping off in the low 50s later in the day However, wind advisories and high wind warnings remain in effect until the afternoon.
kpic
Clean up continues along I-5 after ice storm
The clean-up continues after the big ice storm at the end of last week. Monday, our station saw three different semi-trucks along I-5, after crashing during Thursday's storm. One truck sits just past the Harrisburg exit, laying on its side in the mud. Two more were on the freeway's southbound...
kpic
81-year-old man with dementia found safe
PORTLAND, Ore. -- An 81-year-old man with dementia and other medical conditions was reported missing in Southeast Portland, and police are asking for help bringing him home safe. Alfredo Caoile reportedly walked away from his home in the 1000 block of Southeast 174th Avenue at about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday. Officials...
kpic
Overturned semi, multi-car crash shut down I-5
TUALATIN, Ore. — A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-truck shut down I-5 early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Lower Boones Ferry Road, and closed all lanes of I-5 at milepost 290. A Public Information Officer with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue told KATU that five vehicles and...
Comments / 0