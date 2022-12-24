Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Old guys, Western States women rule Cool Yule Jingle Jog
Two old guys in their 70s beat all the young lads at the Cool Yule 5K on Christmas morning in Meadow Vista. At the top of Gut Check, the second tough hill on the 5K and 10K courses, Kurt Barton, 72, who lives on the CYJJ course in Meadow Vista and trains on that very hill, figured he had Mike Locati, 71, who lives 5 miles up the road in the rural Colfax community of Eden Valley. But Locati’s downhill wheels proved a minute faster on the three-quarter-mile rolling downhill to the start and finish in Meadow Vista Park.
goldcountrymedia.com
City names holiday decorating winners
The city of Folsom held its second annual holiday decorating contest throughout December and announced the official 2022 winners last week. Members of Folsom City Council and their families performed the judging once again this year. After cruising the various streets, they came up with the following results. The Clark...
goldcountrymedia.com
Pioneer Community Energy recognized for local, diverse investments
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) recently recognized Pioneer Community Energy as a leader in diversity investment through its work with business enterprises owned by women, minorities, disabled veterans and LGBT entrepreneurs. Pioneer Community Energy, a not-for-profit, community-owned local provider of electricity, serves 150,000 residential and commercial customers in unincorporated...
goldcountrymedia.com
Homegrown: How small schools win without transfers
Placer, Colfax football programs keep recipe for success close while avoiding the continued uptick in transfers. The transfer portal has changed college sports and its landscape. If you look at any college roster, no matter the sport, you will likely find players who didn’t start their collegiate education at that institution.
goldcountrymedia.com
Flood watch declared for area on New Year's weekend
Wet weather will continue in south Placer County this New Year's weekend and through next week, as a series of atmospheric rivers line up off the coast to hit Northern California. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch alert this week for Sacramento Valley and the Mother Lode. The...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn's Silver Screen Movie Series celebrates 25 years with World War 2 classic
The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series celebrates 25 years and its 301st movie on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, with a thrilling combination of romance, comedy and drama. Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Claude Rains star in this World War II classic. The problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world. But in this immortal classic, some people never stop trying to make a difference. The movie also stars Peter Lorre, Sydney Greenstreet, Dooley Wilson and Paul Henreid.
goldcountrymedia.com
Sacramento man arrested following Auburn Home Depot robbery
A Sacramento man was arrested Dec. 14 in relation to a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the store at 10:53 a.m. following a report of theft. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a male suspect was captured on surveillance footage filling a...
goldcountrymedia.com
U.S. Bank in Rocklin robbed Tuesday
Rocklin Police officers responded to a robbery at the U.S. Bank at 2303 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin at about 12:21 p.m. Tuesday. No one was harmed in the incident, according to Rocklin Police in a news release Tuesday night. A white or hispanic male in black clothing and a mask entered...
goldcountrymedia.com
Grass Valley felon arrested with firearms, imitation badges in North Auburn
A Grass Valley man was arrested Dec. 15 following a traffic stop in North Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 3:09 a.m. on Highway 49 at Dry Creek Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of the driver’s person revealed two grams of cocaine and $2,640 in cash.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Conspiracy, fire in a public place, possession of burglary tools
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 18. Juan Salvador Garcia, 20, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a license...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sutter's 8th grade boys are champs
Sutter Middle School’s eighth grade boys are champions once again in what will likely be Coach Kyle Wilkin’s final season. On December 15 the 9-1 Sutter boys’ basketball team played host to undefeated Rolling Hills of El Dorado Hills. Their only previous meeting took place during league play where an undermanned Sutter team of just six players were without a full squad due to illness and lost by seven. Thus, the Cougars were looking for redemption led by their MVP, Will Hakes, in a competitive championship matchup versus an unbeaten Rolling Hills team.
goldcountrymedia.com
Woodcreek girls cruise past Del Campo in first round of West Park basketball tournament
WOODCREEK 71, DEL CAMPO 18 Timberwolves 21 24 14 12 – 71 Del Campo 4 8 5 1 – 18 — The Woodcreek High School girls basketball team blew past Del Campo 71-18 on Tuesday night in the first round of the West Park Tournament at West Park High in Roseville.
Comments / 0