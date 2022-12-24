Two old guys in their 70s beat all the young lads at the Cool Yule 5K on Christmas morning in Meadow Vista. At the top of Gut Check, the second tough hill on the 5K and 10K courses, Kurt Barton, 72, who lives on the CYJJ course in Meadow Vista and trains on that very hill, figured he had Mike Locati, 71, who lives 5 miles up the road in the rural Colfax community of Eden Valley. But Locati’s downhill wheels proved a minute faster on the three-quarter-mile rolling downhill to the start and finish in Meadow Vista Park.

