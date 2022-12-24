ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Old guys, Western States women rule Cool Yule Jingle Jog

Two old guys in their 70s beat all the young lads at the Cool Yule 5K on Christmas morning in Meadow Vista. At the top of Gut Check, the second tough hill on the 5K and 10K courses, Kurt Barton, 72, who lives on the CYJJ course in Meadow Vista and trains on that very hill, figured he had Mike Locati, 71, who lives 5 miles up the road in the rural Colfax community of Eden Valley. But Locati’s downhill wheels proved a minute faster on the three-quarter-mile rolling downhill to the start and finish in Meadow Vista Park.
MEADOW VISTA, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

City names holiday decorating winners

The city of Folsom held its second annual holiday decorating contest throughout December and announced the official 2022 winners last week. Members of Folsom City Council and their families performed the judging once again this year. After cruising the various streets, they came up with the following results. The Clark...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

U.S. Bank in Rocklin robbed Tuesday

Rocklin Police officers responded to a robbery at the U.S. Bank at 2303 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin at about 12:21 p.m. Tuesday. No one was harmed in the incident, according to Rocklin Police in a news release Tuesday night. A white or hispanic male in black clothing and a mask entered...
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Kendal Mountain Festival documentaries open Auburn State Theatre 2023 Adventure Series

AUBURN STATE THEATRE What: Kendal Mountain Festival When/where: Friday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m.; Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way Admission: $10 (including fees) Box office: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156. The first in the Auburn State Theatre’s 2023 Adventure Film series, the UK’s Kendal Mountain Festival on Friday, Jan. 6, brings a...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn's Silver Screen Movie Series celebrates 25 years with World War 2 classic

The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series celebrates 25 years and its 301st movie on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, with a thrilling combination of romance, comedy and drama. Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Claude Rains star in this World War II classic. The problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world. But in this immortal classic, some people never stop trying to make a difference. The movie also stars Peter Lorre, Sydney Greenstreet, Dooley Wilson and Paul Henreid.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Fun celebrating the holiday season

On Dec. 19, CC Bulich enjoyed sharing the holiday season with many longtime friends and showing off her collection of whimsical Anne Lee Dolls that she started collecting in the late 1960s. The holidays are about sharing the spirit of the holidays with love and friendship!. It was fun seeing...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Homegrown: How small schools win without transfers

Placer, Colfax football programs keep recipe for success close while avoiding the continued uptick in transfers. The transfer portal has changed college sports and its landscape. If you look at any college roster, no matter the sport, you will likely find players who didn’t start their collegiate education at that institution.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Sacramento man arrested following Auburn Home Depot robbery

A Sacramento man was arrested Dec. 14 in relation to a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the store at 10:53 a.m. following a report of theft. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a male suspect was captured on surveillance footage filling a...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Flood watch declared for area on New Year's weekend

Wet weather will continue in south Placer County this New Year's weekend and through next week, as a series of atmospheric rivers line up off the coast to hit Northern California. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch alert this week for Sacramento Valley and the Mother Lode. The...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Sutter's 8th grade boys are champs

Sutter Middle School’s eighth grade boys are champions once again in what will likely be Coach Kyle Wilkin’s final season. On December 15 the 9-1 Sutter boys’ basketball team played host to undefeated Rolling Hills of El Dorado Hills. Their only previous meeting took place during league play where an undermanned Sutter team of just six players were without a full squad due to illness and lost by seven. Thus, the Cougars were looking for redemption led by their MVP, Will Hakes, in a competitive championship matchup versus an unbeaten Rolling Hills team.
SUTTER, CA

