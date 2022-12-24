Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet on the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Ken Read: “The Chicago Blackhawks are struggling of late. Front runners in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes. So if you’re...
Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 11th straight win over Canadiens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive...
Comments / 0