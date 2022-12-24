Read full article on original website
Jonathan Blake announces candidacy for Carmel City Council
Jonathan Blake says he desires to serve Carmel residents as the next North Central District representative on the City Council. Blake brings practical experience, executive-level knowledge, and unmatched perspective to the North Central District representative role. His passion for public service is evident by his lengthy career in local government administration.
Former Indiana House candidate will match small donations to Westfield Youth Assistance
Matt McNally encourages you to support local children & families in need. Former hopeful for Indiana House of Representatives District 39 (Carmel and Westfield) Matt McNally still wishes to bring support to his would-be constituents in need. “End of year giving may be complete for many, but for those who’ve...
Mark Hall is ready to serve his constituents on County Council
Welcome to the Timesheet. This column is the first of regular communications from an elected official to those I’m honored to serve. As your employee, it’s important that the voters know what I’m spending time on. It’s vital in today’s climate to be transparent in government. You hired me as your Hamilton County Councilman, and my hope is that you’ll choose to be informed by regularly reading this column, getting involved, and by asking any questions you may have.
Janus needs support from shining stars like you
Believe it or not, there is still time to make a tax-deductible donation for 2022 to Janus Developmental Services. Janus knows you have many options when it comes to end-of-year giving. Janus uses gifts of all sizes, great and small, to change lives in Hamilton County. Click here to make your online donation, and you’ll immediately receive an email copy of your receipt. Of course, if you’d prefer to donate in person, call Jerry Jamison at (317) 773-8781 ext. 100, or you can mail it to Janus Developmental Services, Inc., ATTN: Jerry Jamison, 1555 Westfield Road, Noblesville IN 46062. Learn more at Janus-Inc.org.
Upgrading Basile Westfield Playhouse
Main Street Productions, Inc. (MSP) and the Basile Westfield Playhouse recently announced it has received a $100,000 capital improvements grant from the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, Inc. “We had received a grant from them before when we first built the building for some capital projects in the inside,” MSP...
Green District Salads feeds famished Fishers fire fighters
Fire fighters at Fishers Fire Station No. 392 were treated to a nice surprise when they came back from a run on Christmas Eve. Green District Salads, 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers, dropped off lots of good stuff at some stations for firefighters to enjoy.
Public safety doesn’t take a holiday
Thank you to all the men and women of the Noblesville Fire Department’s B Crew for keeping everything under control at the city’s fire stations on Christmas Day – and a special thank you to the families of these fire fighters. Photos provided by Noblesville Fire Department...
Community comes together in big way to help Strothkamp family of Carmel
On Dec. 21, Mark Strothkamp of Carmel unexpectedly passed away after suffering a sudden stroke. Within hours, the community was already rallying around his family – wife Meg and two children, Ainsley and Braedy – and a GoFundMe was organized to pay for his children’s educational expenses, as well as health care expenses related to his passing.
Thank you, Officers, for this cat-tastic shot!
Happy Holidays from the Noblesville Police Department’s Nights B Shift. The officers welcomed a special guest for their Christmas Eve dinner – Officer Watters’ cat Larry! By the way, Officer Watters and her friends want you to join them at Federal Hill Commons for ice skating next week. From 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, families can skate with the cops and enjoy the winter weather. Admission rates including skates rental are $13 for skaters aged 13 and older and $11 for skaters aged 12 and younger.
Only three days left to visit Carmel Christkindlmarkt
There’s still time to enjoy the Carmel Christkindlmarkt! Due to extremely cold temperatures, the Market was closed for a few days, but it has reopened. You can visit the USAToday No. 1 Christkindlmarkt in America from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day through Friday. To read detailed schedules for the remaining days, go to CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.
Shamrocks take care of Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes Tournament
The Westfield girls basketball team won its first-round game at the Twin Lakes Tournament on Tuesday. The Shamrocks cruised past Kankakee Valley 49-32. Westfield took control of the game early, leading 18-2 after the first quarter. The Rocks then led 27-10 at halftime, and kept their lead around that margin throughout the second half.
Noblesville’s Dylan Keever to play baseball at IU Kokomo
Noblesville’s Dylan Keever has committed to play baseball at Indiana University-Kokomo. Pictured – Front row: Reagan Keever, Nikki Keever, Dylan Keever, Noblesville baseball head coach Justin Keever. Back Row: Eagan Keever-Hill.
Millers take defense to next level, cream Northridge at Holiday Tourney
NOBLESVILLE – The Noblesville boys basketball team has made high-energy defense its trademark during the first few weeks of the season. In their first six games, the Millers have held all of their opponents under 50 points. But on Tuesday, Noblesville took its defense to a level it had not been in a few years – and what better place and time to do that then the Millers’ own holiday tournament.
You win some, you lose some: Sheridan boys place third at Alexandria Tournament
The Sheridan boys basketball team finished in third place at the Alexandria Tournament on Tuesday. In their first game, the Blackhawks dropped a hard-fought contest to Cardinal Ritter 52-48. Sheridan went up 16-7 in the first quarter, but the Raiders came back in the second period to take a 24-22 lead by halftime. The Hawks led 32-29 after three periods, but Ritter poured in 23 points during the fourth quarter to get the win.
