ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Wind damage cancels Pastega Christmas Light Display

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — According to a press release from the Benton County, the Pastega Christmas Light Display is cancelled due to significant wind damage to the display. Initially the event was scheduled for Saturday, December 31, at the Benton County Fairgrounds. “Big thanks to the community for supporting...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Clackamas County closes Canby Ferry due to storm damage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County officials announced Wednesday morning that the Canby Ferry will be closed for service for the next week. .Authorities say the closure is due to a lack of power, as well as the high water flow on the Willamette River caused by the intense storm that swept across the Pacific Northwest.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Smoke scare at Lebanon Community Hospital

LEBANON, Ore. — At 5:23 a.m. the Lebanon Fire District (LFD) was dispatched for a structure fire at Lebanon Community Hospital in the boiler room. Officials say there were reports of smoke in the building. When fire officials arrived, the incident commander found no smoke or fire at the...
LEBANON, OR
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
philomathnews.com

Men’s Sober Living in west Corvallis taking applications

The nonprofit organization Crossroads Corvallis announced the planned opening on Feb. 1 of Men’s Sober Living, which will be located near Philomath Boulevard and Southwest 53rd Street in west Corvallis. The facility will have six beds available with resident interviews to be conducted on Jan. 3-4. For an application...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Lebanon firefighters dispatched to hospital for fire scare

LEBANON, Ore. -- Lebanon Community Hospital got a visit from the Lebanon Fire District early Tuesday morning when they investigated reports of smoke, although LFD says no fire was found. According to LFD, firefighters were dispatched to the hospital at about 5:23 a.m. on December 27. Officials said smoke had...
LEBANON, OR
nbc16.com

Hazard warning for Yaquina Bay due to leak in treated wastewater pipeline

YAQUINA BAY, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Newport warned its residents of a leak in a treated wastewater pipeline. The leak is in a treated wastewater effluent pipeline necessitated the diversion of treated Wastewater Treatment Plant effluent to Yaquina Bay at 2001 SE Marine Science Drive in South Beach.
NEWPORT, OR
KGW

Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Two people injured, cat dead in West Linn house fire

WEST LINN, Ore. — Fire engulfed a home in West Linn on Tuesday evening, forcing evacuations, injuring two people and killing a cat, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were called to the home that had been converted into apartments in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue...
WEST LINN, OR
philomathnews.com

Nasty windstorm blows through Philomath

High winds caused widespread damage to homes, trees and power lines around Philomath and vicinity on Tuesday. An example of the damage seen was a fir tree that appeared to crash down through the covered porch of a house located in the 800 block of Main Street. Another site of...
PHILOMATH, OR
thereflector.com

Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomes 18 rescued dogs

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomed the arrival of 18 dogs that were rescued from Yreka, California. On Dec. 8, two volunteers from the Humane Society embarked on a six-hour drive through winter weather, crossing snowy mountain passes to pick up the transport dogs and start the journey back to Vancouver, stated a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy