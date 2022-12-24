Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Wind damage cancels Pastega Christmas Light Display
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — According to a press release from the Benton County, the Pastega Christmas Light Display is cancelled due to significant wind damage to the display. Initially the event was scheduled for Saturday, December 31, at the Benton County Fairgrounds. “Big thanks to the community for supporting...
nbc16.com
Clackamas County closes Canby Ferry due to storm damage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County officials announced Wednesday morning that the Canby Ferry will be closed for service for the next week. .Authorities say the closure is due to a lack of power, as well as the high water flow on the Willamette River caused by the intense storm that swept across the Pacific Northwest.
Intense storm knocks down trees, leaves thousands without power in region
Storm-related power outages have left hundreds of thousands of customers across Oregon without power on Tuesday.
nbc16.com
3 taken to hospital after semi blows over on bridge along Oregon coast, Newport PD says
Strong crosswind flipped a semi and trailer over on the Yaquina Bay Bridge Tuesday morning, sending three people in other vehicles to the hospital, Newport Police said. Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, reports came in of a semi truck blowing onto its side on the bridge. Investigators learned that the...
nbc16.com
Smoke scare at Lebanon Community Hospital
LEBANON, Ore. — At 5:23 a.m. the Lebanon Fire District (LFD) was dispatched for a structure fire at Lebanon Community Hospital in the boiler room. Officials say there were reports of smoke in the building. When fire officials arrived, the incident commander found no smoke or fire at the...
Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
More than 150,000 without power thanks to wet, windy weather
More than 150,000 of people in the Portand metro area and parts of the Willamette Valley are without power Tuesday thanks to wet and windy weather
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
philomathnews.com
Men’s Sober Living in west Corvallis taking applications
The nonprofit organization Crossroads Corvallis announced the planned opening on Feb. 1 of Men’s Sober Living, which will be located near Philomath Boulevard and Southwest 53rd Street in west Corvallis. The facility will have six beds available with resident interviews to be conducted on Jan. 3-4. For an application...
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
kezi.com
Lebanon firefighters dispatched to hospital for fire scare
LEBANON, Ore. -- Lebanon Community Hospital got a visit from the Lebanon Fire District early Tuesday morning when they investigated reports of smoke, although LFD says no fire was found. According to LFD, firefighters were dispatched to the hospital at about 5:23 a.m. on December 27. Officials said smoke had...
nbc16.com
Hazard warning for Yaquina Bay due to leak in treated wastewater pipeline
YAQUINA BAY, Ore. — In a press release, the City of Newport warned its residents of a leak in a treated wastewater pipeline. The leak is in a treated wastewater effluent pipeline necessitated the diversion of treated Wastewater Treatment Plant effluent to Yaquina Bay at 2001 SE Marine Science Drive in South Beach.
KATU.com
Multnomah County faces some backlash online over closing emergency warming shelters
PORTLAND, Ore — Multnomah County received a lot of criticism on social media when they announced they were closing emergency warming shelters Saturday morning after temperatures rose above their emergency threshold. The county in conjunction with the City of Portland will open warming shelters when temperatures drop below 25...
Power outages reported on Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley amid high wind, rain
Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Tillamook People's Utility District announced that power outages on Monday night have left thousands of customers in the dark amid high wind and heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest.
Salem woman, father with dementia among stranded Southwest Airlines passengers
A Salem woman and her father, who has dementia, are among the thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded across the country -- without their luggage or medication.
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
nbc16.com
Two people injured, cat dead in West Linn house fire
WEST LINN, Ore. — Fire engulfed a home in West Linn on Tuesday evening, forcing evacuations, injuring two people and killing a cat, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were called to the home that had been converted into apartments in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue...
philomathnews.com
Nasty windstorm blows through Philomath
High winds caused widespread damage to homes, trees and power lines around Philomath and vicinity on Tuesday. An example of the damage seen was a fir tree that appeared to crash down through the covered porch of a house located in the 800 block of Main Street. Another site of...
thereflector.com
Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomes 18 rescued dogs
The Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomed the arrival of 18 dogs that were rescued from Yreka, California. On Dec. 8, two volunteers from the Humane Society embarked on a six-hour drive through winter weather, crossing snowy mountain passes to pick up the transport dogs and start the journey back to Vancouver, stated a news release.
