UNESCO Commission Enters Salzburg Festival’s Audio-Visual Collection in the ‘Memory of the World’ Registry

The Opernhaus Zürich has announced a cast change for “Eugene Onegin.”. The company said that Ekaterina Sannikova will replace Anita Hartig as Tatiana in the opera. The Ukrainian soprano recently performed at the Mariinsky Theatre in a production of “Tosca,” Oper im Steinbruch in a production of “Nabucco”, and Teatro Massimo di Bellini in a production of “Tosca.” She graduated from the Rimsky-Korsakov St Petersburg State Conservatory and was a fellow of the Atkins Young Artists Program at the Mariinsky Theatre.

2 DAYS AGO