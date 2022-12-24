UNESCO Commission Enters Salzburg Festival’s Audio-Visual Collection in the ‘Memory of the World’ Registry

Read full article on original website
Opernhaus Zürich Announces Cast Change for ‘Eugene Onegin’
The Opernhaus Zürich has announced a cast change for “Eugene Onegin.”. The company said that Ekaterina Sannikova will replace Anita Hartig as Tatiana in the opera. The Ukrainian soprano recently performed at the Mariinsky Theatre in a production of “Tosca,” Oper im Steinbruch in a production of “Nabucco”, and Teatro Massimo di Bellini in a production of “Tosca.” She graduated from the Rimsky-Korsakov St Petersburg State Conservatory and was a fellow of the Atkins Young Artists Program at the Mariinsky Theatre.
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Die Fledermaus’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “Die Fledermaus.”. The company said that for its Dec. 31 and Jan. 6 performance at 11 a.m. Georg Nigl will sing the role of Eisenstein instead of Jörg Schneider. Nigl has performed at the Bolshoi Theatre,...
Oper Graz Announces New Chief Conductor
Oper Graz has appointed Vassilis Christopoulos to the position of Chief Conductor. He will commence his tenure during the 2023-24 season. He will take over for Roland Kluttig, who is set to step down at the end of the current season. A fixture at the Greek National Opera where he...
Detroit Opera Announces Major Cast Change for ‘Aida’
Detroit Opera has announced a major cast change for its concert performance of Verdi’s “Aida.”. The company revealed that Alfred Walker will be taking on the role of Amonasro for the December 30 performance, replacing Reginald Smith, Jr., who has withdrawn due to illness. Walker previously appeared in...
How to Watch Jonas Kaufmann’s New Year’s Concert
The Berlin Philharmonic is set to celebrate the New Year with a gala concert featuring Jonas Kaufmann. The gala will be performed three times from Dec. 29 through 31 and will be televised, broadcast on radio, and in cinemas. The concert will be broadcast on the Berlin Philharmonic’s Live in...
Artist of the Week: Lianna Haroutounian
As the year winds down, the Teatro Verdi Salerno will open a production of Puccini’s “Turandot” to conclude the 2022 season. The production will include formidable interpreters of the work and will also feature a highly anticipated role debut. Lianna Haroutounian will make her role debut as...
Q & A: Composer David Lang on Creating ‘note to a friend’ for Japan Society
Japan Society will premier Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang’s newly commissioned opera, “note to a friend,” in January 2023. This new work reimagines three texts written by Ryunosuke Akutagawa and navigates the nuanced complexities of a human being’s perspective on his own life and afterlife. OperaWire...
Teatro Filarmonico Announces Another Cast Change for New Year’s Eve
(© Stephen Howard Dillon) The Teatro Filarmonico has announced another cast change for its New Year’s Eve gala. The company noted that Jonathan Tetelman will sing the role of Rodolfo in “La Bohème” replacing Roberto Alagna, who was indisposed and forced to cancel. The news comes days after Aleksandra Kurzak, who was also scheduled to sing, dropped out of the performance and was replaced by Irina Lungu.
Jorge de León Sings First Encore at Teatro Giusepe Verdi di Salerno
Spanish tenor Jorge de León has sung the first encore in his career. On Dec. 26, the tenor was asked for a “bis” at the end of his “Nessun Dorma” in “Turandot” at the Teatro Giuseppe Verdi de Salerno. De León was making his company debut with a cast that includes soprano Oksana Dyka in the title role, and Lianna Haroutounian as Liú.
Teatro alla Scala Announces Cast Change for ‘Boris Godunov’
The Teatro alla Scala has announced a cast change for its final performance of “Boris Godunov.”. The company said Adam Palka will replace Ildar Abdrazakov in the title role on Dec. 29. Palka has performed at the Opéra de Paris Bastille, Staatsoper Stuttgart, Teatro Real de Madrid, Grand Théâtre...
