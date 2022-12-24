Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
readthereporter.com
Former Indiana House candidate will match small donations to Westfield Youth Assistance
Matt McNally encourages you to support local children & families in need. Former hopeful for Indiana House of Representatives District 39 (Carmel and Westfield) Matt McNally still wishes to bring support to his would-be constituents in need. “End of year giving may be complete for many, but for those who’ve...
COVID hospitalizations in seniors rising, respiratory viruses remain high ahead of NYE
INDIANAPOLIS — "We have a lot of respiratory virus season left, so go out and do those things to prevent it because we don't know which direction these numbers are going to go," said Dr. Christopher Belcher, infection prevention medical director at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis hospital. Christmas holiday...
readthereporter.com
Green District Salads feeds famished Fishers fire fighters
Fire fighters at Fishers Fire Station No. 392 were treated to a nice surprise when they came back from a run on Christmas Eve. Green District Salads, 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers, dropped off lots of good stuff at some stations for firefighters to enjoy.
Children's Museum and dozens across central Indiana deal with burst pipes
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is dealing with burst pipes and so are many people as cold temperatures persist across Central Indiana.
WBUR
In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize
In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections. Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where...
Current Publishing
Looking ahead: Fishers expects to see multiple projects to begin in 2023
Looking ahead to 2023, Fishers will continue to grow as a city, according to Mayor Scott Fadness. With many enterprising construction projects and businesses moving to the area, the city expects to extend its trend of growth. “If 2022 was the year of introducing big ideas, then 2023 is going...
Your News Local
Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus
Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus, 87, of Peru, Indiana, formerly of rural Roann, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 5:50am, Sunday morning December 25, 2022, at Blair Ridge Care Facility, in Peru. Lowell was born July 15, 1935, in Charleston, Illinois, to Clyde Burrus and Alice (Collins) Burrus-Brown.
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
WISH-TV
More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
readthereporter.com
Only three days left to visit Carmel Christkindlmarkt
There’s still time to enjoy the Carmel Christkindlmarkt! Due to extremely cold temperatures, the Market was closed for a few days, but it has reopened. You can visit the USAToday No. 1 Christkindlmarkt in America from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day through Friday. To read detailed schedules for the remaining days, go to CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.
Another Indianapolis Museum pipe burst, Rhythm! Discovery Center flooded
Another Indianapolis Museum, Rhythm! Discovery Center is now dealing with flooding after a burst pipe.
Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub dies from liver defect
INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment. “Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday. Nicolas’ brother Roman died from a similar […]
Morgantown Residents concerned over water issues after days with no water
Morgantown residents spent days without water due to a watermain break, but several people say this isn’t the first time the town has had issues with their water.
Lawsuits in Indiana, other states use religious freedom to defend abortion access
INDIANAPOLIS — Cara Berg Raunick watched with bafflement as Indiana's Republican legislators took less than two weeks to debate and pass an abortion ban that the governor signed quickly into law. The women's health nurse practitioner from Indianapolis was struck by just how frequently faith was cited in the...
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
readthereporter.com
Jonathan Blake announces candidacy for Carmel City Council
Jonathan Blake says he desires to serve Carmel residents as the next North Central District representative on the City Council. Blake brings practical experience, executive-level knowledge, and unmatched perspective to the North Central District representative role. His passion for public service is evident by his lengthy career in local government administration.
readthereporter.com
Public safety doesn’t take a holiday
Thank you to all the men and women of the Noblesville Fire Department’s B Crew for keeping everything under control at the city’s fire stations on Christmas Day – and a special thank you to the families of these fire fighters. Photos provided by Noblesville Fire Department...
2 dead after Madison County crash between car and train
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria. The sheriff confirmed two people died...
Current Publishing
Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1
Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns. So, thanks to:. My old roommate from college who called me after 55 years. He reminded me we hadn’t...
Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
Comments / 0