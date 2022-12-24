ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

readthereporter.com

Green District Salads feeds famished Fishers fire fighters

Fire fighters at Fishers Fire Station No. 392 were treated to a nice surprise when they came back from a run on Christmas Eve. Green District Salads, 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers, dropped off lots of good stuff at some stations for firefighters to enjoy.
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Looking ahead: Fishers expects to see multiple projects to begin in 2023

Looking ahead to 2023, Fishers will continue to grow as a city, according to Mayor Scott Fadness. With many enterprising construction projects and businesses moving to the area, the city expects to extend its trend of growth. “If 2022 was the year of introducing big ideas, then 2023 is going...
FISHERS, IN
Your News Local

Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus

Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus, 87, of Peru, Indiana, formerly of rural Roann, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 5:50am, Sunday morning December 25, 2022, at Blair Ridge Care Facility, in Peru. Lowell was born July 15, 1935, in Charleston, Illinois, to Clyde Burrus and Alice (Collins) Burrus-Brown.
PERU, IN
WISH-TV

More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Only three days left to visit Carmel Christkindlmarkt

There’s still time to enjoy the Carmel Christkindlmarkt! Due to extremely cold temperatures, the Market was closed for a few days, but it has reopened. You can visit the USAToday No. 1 Christkindlmarkt in America from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day through Friday. To read detailed schedules for the remaining days, go to CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.
WTWO/WAWV

Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub dies from liver defect

INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment. “Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday. Nicolas’ brother Roman died from a similar […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown

INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Jonathan Blake announces candidacy for Carmel City Council

Jonathan Blake says he desires to serve Carmel residents as the next North Central District representative on the City Council. Blake brings practical experience, executive-level knowledge, and unmatched perspective to the North Central District representative role. His passion for public service is evident by his lengthy career in local government administration.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Public safety doesn’t take a holiday

Thank you to all the men and women of the Noblesville Fire Department’s B Crew for keeping everything under control at the city’s fire stations on Christmas Day – and a special thank you to the families of these fire fighters. Photos provided by Noblesville Fire Department...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

2 dead after Madison County crash between car and train

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria. The sheriff confirmed two people died...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1

Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns. So, thanks to:. My old roommate from college who called me after 55 years. He reminded me we hadn’t...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
INDIANA STATE

