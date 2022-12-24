Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
ESPN's Paul Finebaum says Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz 'needs to start winning'
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum appeared as a guest Tuesday morning on the "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" radio show on WJOX-FM 94.5 in Birmingham, Alabama. The show is hosted by Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic. Cubelic asked Finebaum about the Missouri football team's appearance in the 2022...
Red Raiders Pour on Offense in First Half at Texas Bowl, Lead Ole Miss
The Red Raiders and Ole Miss Rebels are meeting for the fourth time ever in the postseason, this time in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Mississippi football linebacker Troy Brown ejected for targeting penalty in Texas Bowl
Mississippi will be without leading tackler Troy Brown after he was ejected in the second quarter against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.
Keyonte George, Adam Flagler lead No. 12 Baylor past Nicholls
Keyonte George hit for 21 points and Adam Flagler had 20 as No. 12 Baylor earned an 85-56 win over
Comments / 0