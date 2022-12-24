ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KPVI Newschannel 6

MU safety Carlies announces decision to return in 2023

Missouri football learned that another experienced piece to its secondary will return. Junior safety Jaylon Carlies took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he will be back for another year with the Tigers. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. “Run it back one more time,” Carlies posted to Twitter,...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Planned Parenthood wins court fight over Missouri Medicaid reimbursements

JEFFERSON CITY — Planned Parenthood declared victory on Wednesday after a Cole County judge dumped the state’s attempt to block the group from receiving Medicaid reimbursement payments. While the state's Medicaid program doesn't reimburse for abortions, Planned Parenthood did seek reimbursements for other medical procedures. The group said...
MISSOURI STATE

