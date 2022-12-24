Read full article on original website
Governor DeSantis Hints At Possible 2024 Presidential Bid
The Washington Post reports Florida's Governor is restarting his Google and Facebook ads.
Lawsuit over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 14th Amendment-flouting redistricting map scheduled for September
Too little, too late for politicians who lost their seats, and the constituents who supported them
You Won't Believe How Republicans Won Latino Vote in Florida
Latino vote swung right this time in Florida. Hundreds of thousands Floridians of Venezuelan, Cuban, and Puerto Rican descent flocked to vote for Republicans in the US midterm elections.
thetampabay100.com
No 1: Andrew Warren suspension
In early August, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Attorney Warren. DeSantis cited two pledges Warren signed as well as internal policies not to prosecute certain low-level misdemeanors unless public safety was at risk. The pledges also included a vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another to refuse prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery.
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze —12.27.2022 — BREAKING—DeSantis Investigates Drag Queen Show in Florida —Much More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. BREAKING—DeSantis Investigates Drag Queen Christmas Show in Florida. Through the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is formally investigating the “A Drag Queen Christmas” event that took place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, December, 26th., READ MORE.
wflx.com
Florida's first female agriculture commissioner prepares for departure
In about a week, Florida's first female Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services will end her first and only term. Nikki Fried spent the last four years at the helm of the department, challenging the governor's policies as the solo Democrat in the Florida Cabinet. Fried was elected in 2018,...
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
Florida taxpayers continue to pay for Governor DeSantis' voter fraud cases - but he keeps on losing all of them
Taxpayers in Florida continue to foot the bill for all the election fraud cases that Governor DeSantis' initiative is fighting for in court, and all of them have been lost so far.
DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?
This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.
wqcs.org
Friends of the Everglades - 2022 Impact Report
South Florida - Wednesday December 28, 2022: 'Friends of the Everglades' has published the following annual report. The report reviews the organization's priorities and accomplishments. It has been published every year since the organizations founding in 1969 by Marjory Stoneman Douglas. It is a measure of their use of public donations.
What DeSantis has on tap for 2023. Once the New Year gets here, of course.
Hi, I am Antonio Fins with the USA Today Florida Network and this is our recap of the week that was in Sunshine State politics. It ain't 2023 yet, but it seems like Gov. Ron DeSantis has plenty on tap for next year, from more abortion restrictions to expanded gun-toting rights. And this week, the state Supreme Court played Santa by delivering DeSantis' Christmas wish for a statewide grand jury to probe what has alleged are “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew Gillum
Andrew Gillum/ Photo Courtesy of Andrew GillumPhoto byAndrew Gillum/ Instagram. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, last week penned a ruling rejecting former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s argument to have the federal charges levied against him dismissed.
DeSantis Makes Bold Move to Strengthen Conservative Influence on School Boards
DeSantis is trying hard to associate the word freedom with the word conservative. Either through clever PR stunts or influencing education, he's leaping ahead with his objectives.
DeSantis Urges Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law. What Should You Expect?
NBC Miami reports that Florida Governor DeSantis is pushing lawmakers to pass a law that does away with the need to have a permit to carry a gun in public. According to NBC Miami, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit.The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported."
Florida Ends 2022 with Highest Surplus in History - How Did it Happen?
Florida is ending the year with a $22.8 Billion surplus, the highest surplus recorded in state history. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/Flickr) The Center Square Florida covers the development, "According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy.
WSVN-TV
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
Mysuncoast.com
New Florida laws taking effect in 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a week. Major property insurance reforms that lawmakers greenlit through SB 2A in their special session went into effect immediately. The elimination of “assignment of benefits” begins on Jan. 1.
fox35orlando.com
Divided appeals court back Florida in dispute with union representing state workers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A divided appeals court has backed the Florida Department of Management Services in a dispute about whether a union representing state workers engaged in unfair labor practices. A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 ruling, overturned a dismissal of the department’s allegations...
Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues
Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
Florida ranked second highest in the nation in the number of school-related book bans
The state of Florida has the second-highest number of school-related book bans. There have been a total of 566 book bans across 21 Florida districts. Florida is led only by Texas which has recorded 801 book bans across 22 districts. The 21 school districts in Florida with banned books include...
