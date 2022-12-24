Read full article on original website
Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 11th straight win over Canadiens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive...
KTVZ
Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the league’s health and safety protocols. The team announced that Brown will be out and associate coach Jordi Fernandez will run the team in his absence. Brown will be out until he gets clearance to return from the COVID protocols. The Kings will also be without star center Domantas Sabonis, who has an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.
Hurricanes, Capitals release Stadium Series logos ahead of official January jersey unveiling
In a little less than two months the Carolina Hurricanes will welcome the Washington Capitals outside to Carter-Finley Stadium for the NHL's coveted Stadium Series -- and in doing so, both teams are unveiling new uniforms for the game.
KTVZ
George scores 23, Clippers beat Raptors for 7th win in 9
TORONTO (AP) — Paul George scored 23 points, Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers won for the seventh time in nine games , beating the Toronto Raptors 124-113. Norman Powell scored 22 points off the bench and Kawhi Leonard had 15 as the two members of Toronto’s 2019 championship team returned to Canada for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, topping 25 for the career-high fifth straight game, and Scottie Barnes had 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Raptors’ home losing streak reached four.
KTVZ
Wizards prevail 116-111 to snap 76ers’ 8-game winning streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points, Bradley Beal added 19 and the Washington Wizards ended Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak with a 116-111 victory. The Wizards withstood a 48-point effort by Joel Embiid and a 26-point, 13-assist performance by James Harden. The 76ers cut a 16-point deficit to one late in the game but couldn’t overtake Washington, which played the final 4:17 without Beal. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Beal had a sore left hamstring. The Wizards have won three of four following a 10-game losing streak.
Pistons end 6-game skid, win fight-marred game vs Magic
The Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic, 121-101, on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak.
KTVZ
Celtics interim coach Mazzulla misses game with eye problem
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla missed the team’s game against the Houston Rockets because of eye irritation and was replaced on the Boston bench by assistant Damon Stoudamire. The team made the announcement about 10 minutes before the opening tipoff. Mazzulla handled his interview on the pregame show, but was clearly uncomfortable. Mazzulla was elevated to interim coach on the eve of training camp when head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the full season for inappropriate workplace behavior.
