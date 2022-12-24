Read full article on original website
Royals Review
Ten relievers that should be of interest to the Royals
The Royals have added a pair of free agent starting pitchers in Jordan Lyles and Ryan Yarbrough, but most of the additions to the bullpen have been relievers signed to minor league contracts. Cody Poteet, Mike Mayers and Nick Wittgren have had a bit of Major League success, but the Royals may look to more proven free agents to fill out their bullpen.
Royals Review
Royals designate Ryan O’Hearn for assignment
The Royals made their signing of pitcher Jordan Lyles to a two-year deal official today, and to make room on the roster they designated first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for assignment. O’Hearn was originally an eighth-round pick by the Royals in 2014 out of Sam Houston State. He didn’t put...
Royals Review
Big free agent contracts won’t break baseball, the game has already been broken
Free agent spending has been historically high this year. Steve Cohen has been front and center pushing the Mets’ payroll to an eye-watering half a billion dollars after luxury taxes (assuming their deal with Carlos Correa doesn’t also fall through!). This might make it seem like small market teams such as the Royals have no chance. But here’s the deal, it changes nothing.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for December 27, 2022
Anne Rogers has a mailbox column and writes about what next year’s rotation might look like. Brad Keller, Jonathan Heasley, Kris Bubic, Jackson Kowar, Max Castillo, Angel Zerpa and Carlos Hernández will all be competing for a spot. Keller and Hernández finished out the season in the bullpen, and the Royals liked what they saw out of Hernández in relief. But teams can never have too much starting depth, so the pair will likely both come to spring as starters. So will Alec Marsh and Jonathan Bowlan, who are on the 40-man roster but will likely need more time in the Minors before their debuts.
Royals Review
A look back at Royals first year players from 1985
Of course, every Royal fan worth their salt knows what 1985 meant. In leading the club to their first World Series title, Manager Dick Howser employed a tight roster all season. The club only used 35 players the entire season (14 pitchers and 21 position players). By comparison, the 2022 Royals used 55 different players, including an astounding 29 pitchers and 26 position players.
Unsung players join Chiefs stars in postseason push
Jerick McKinnon, Andrew Wylie and Justin Watson have been steals for Kansas City at various points this season
