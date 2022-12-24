Anne Rogers has a mailbox column and writes about what next year’s rotation might look like. Brad Keller, Jonathan Heasley, Kris Bubic, Jackson Kowar, Max Castillo, Angel Zerpa and Carlos Hernández will all be competing for a spot. Keller and Hernández finished out the season in the bullpen, and the Royals liked what they saw out of Hernández in relief. But teams can never have too much starting depth, so the pair will likely both come to spring as starters. So will Alec Marsh and Jonathan Bowlan, who are on the 40-man roster but will likely need more time in the Minors before their debuts.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO