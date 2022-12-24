ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

FOX59

Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown

INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

General Assembly should do the right thing about cigarette taxes

A principal recommendation of the recent Governor’s Public Health Commission report is the urgent need to increase state funding of public health. It’s an essential component of their plan to improve Indiana’s health. In fact, it recommends that funding increase from the present $55 per person to...
INDIANA STATE
bcdemocrat.com

Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount

Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
GARY, IN
readthereporter.com

Jonathan Blake announces candidacy for Carmel City Council

Jonathan Blake says he desires to serve Carmel residents as the next North Central District representative on the City Council. Blake brings practical experience, executive-level knowledge, and unmatched perspective to the North Central District representative role. His passion for public service is evident by his lengthy career in local government administration.
CARMEL, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Hot Dogs Are Indiana Kitchen Classic Champions

Frankfort defeated North Montgomery 53-34 to gain the title of The Indiana Kitchen Classic Tournament Champions. December 22, In Case Arena. Scoring For Frankfort was Jayce Strode with 22 points, Kye Kirby 10, Quentcy Perry 9, Kris Russell 8, Doug Wood 3, and Cayden Jarmen adding 1 to round out the scoring for the Hotdogs.
FRANKFORT, IN
WISH-TV

Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Morgantown residents without running water

A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana

Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination

Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Viral video: Car drives on canal in downtown Indy

A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Nick Foles talk about the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 26,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s Bryce Riggs commits to Eastern Illinois

Noblesville’s Bryce Riggs has committed to play baseball at Eastern Illinois University. Pictured – Front row: Beckett Riggs, Trisha Riggs, Bryce Riggs, Eric Riggs. Back row: Noblesville baseball head coach Justin Keever, Blake Riggs, Brooks Riggs.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
93.1 WZAK

Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story

God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
COLUMBUS, OH
WISH-TV

More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
INDIANA STATE

