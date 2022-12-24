Read full article on original website
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
General Assembly should do the right thing about cigarette taxes
A principal recommendation of the recent Governor’s Public Health Commission report is the urgent need to increase state funding of public health. It’s an essential component of their plan to improve Indiana’s health. In fact, it recommends that funding increase from the present $55 per person to...
Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount
Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
Jonathan Blake announces candidacy for Carmel City Council
Jonathan Blake says he desires to serve Carmel residents as the next North Central District representative on the City Council. Blake brings practical experience, executive-level knowledge, and unmatched perspective to the North Central District representative role. His passion for public service is evident by his lengthy career in local government administration.
Frankfort Hot Dogs Are Indiana Kitchen Classic Champions
Frankfort defeated North Montgomery 53-34 to gain the title of The Indiana Kitchen Classic Tournament Champions. December 22, In Case Arena. Scoring For Frankfort was Jayce Strode with 22 points, Kye Kirby 10, Quentcy Perry 9, Kris Russell 8, Doug Wood 3, and Cayden Jarmen adding 1 to round out the scoring for the Hotdogs.
Goose frozen to sand rescued at the Dunes in Indiana
Temperatures across the Chicago area Monday remained below freezing, as a cold snap continues.
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
Former Indiana House candidate will match small donations to Westfield Youth Assistance
Matt McNally encourages you to support local children & families in need. Former hopeful for Indiana House of Representatives District 39 (Carmel and Westfield) Matt McNally still wishes to bring support to his would-be constituents in need. “End of year giving may be complete for many, but for those who’ve...
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Indiana, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Indiana featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination
Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
Viral video: Car drives on canal in downtown Indy
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Nick Foles talk about the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 26,...
Noblesville’s Bryce Riggs commits to Eastern Illinois
Noblesville’s Bryce Riggs has committed to play baseball at Eastern Illinois University. Pictured – Front row: Beckett Riggs, Trisha Riggs, Bryce Riggs, Eric Riggs. Back row: Noblesville baseball head coach Justin Keever, Blake Riggs, Brooks Riggs.
Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story
God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
Indiana women’s basketball is gonna be on ESPN, here’s what that means
You can count the amount of times that Indiana women’s basketball has been on ESPN in the past few years on one hand. That number goes down if you don’t count the NCAA Tournament. Last year, it was the regular season beatdown of Kentucky in Assembly Hall and...
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
