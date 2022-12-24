Read full article on original website
Noblesville’s Bryce Riggs commits to Eastern Illinois
Noblesville’s Bryce Riggs has committed to play baseball at Eastern Illinois University. Pictured – Front row: Beckett Riggs, Trisha Riggs, Bryce Riggs, Eric Riggs. Back row: Noblesville baseball head coach Justin Keever, Blake Riggs, Brooks Riggs.
You win some, you lose some: Sheridan boys place third at Alexandria Tournament
The Sheridan boys basketball team finished in third place at the Alexandria Tournament on Tuesday. In their first game, the Blackhawks dropped a hard-fought contest to Cardinal Ritter 52-48. Sheridan went up 16-7 in the first quarter, but the Raiders came back in the second period to take a 24-22 lead by halftime. The Hawks led 32-29 after three periods, but Ritter poured in 23 points during the fourth quarter to get the win.
Shamrocks take care of Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes Tournament
The Westfield girls basketball team won its first-round game at the Twin Lakes Tournament on Tuesday. The Shamrocks cruised past Kankakee Valley 49-32. Westfield took control of the game early, leading 18-2 after the first quarter. The Rocks then led 27-10 at halftime, and kept their lead around that margin throughout the second half.
Former Purdue Coach Gene Keady
In honor of Purdue University’s standing as the number one ranked men’s college basketball team in the country, we are reposting our fun and terrific “Leaders and Legends” podcast interview with Coach Gene Keady. Just as he did while winning six Big Ten championships, Coach Keady was to the point and no-holds barred.
Community comes together in big way to help Strothkamp family of Carmel
On Dec. 21, Mark Strothkamp of Carmel unexpectedly passed away after suffering a sudden stroke. Within hours, the community was already rallying around his family – wife Meg and two children, Ainsley and Braedy – and a GoFundMe was organized to pay for his children’s educational expenses, as well as health care expenses related to his passing.
Noblesville’s Dylan Keever to play baseball at IU Kokomo
Noblesville’s Dylan Keever has committed to play baseball at Indiana University-Kokomo. Pictured – Front row: Reagan Keever, Nikki Keever, Dylan Keever, Noblesville baseball head coach Justin Keever. Back Row: Eagan Keever-Hill.
Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination
Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
Millers take defense to next level, cream Northridge at Holiday Tourney
NOBLESVILLE – The Noblesville boys basketball team has made high-energy defense its trademark during the first few weeks of the season. In their first six games, the Millers have held all of their opponents under 50 points. But on Tuesday, Noblesville took its defense to a level it had not been in a few years – and what better place and time to do that then the Millers’ own holiday tournament.
Local beer comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers fans now have another beer option during home games. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Upland Brewing Company bar inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be open on the Balcony Level at the top of Sections 201 and 232. Upland's beers will also be sold throughout the venue.
Another Indianapolis Museum pipe burst, Rhythm! Discovery Center flooded
Another Indianapolis Museum, Rhythm! Discovery Center is now dealing with flooding after a burst pipe.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Former Indiana House candidate will match small donations to Westfield Youth Assistance
Matt McNally encourages you to support local children & families in need. Former hopeful for Indiana House of Representatives District 39 (Carmel and Westfield) Matt McNally still wishes to bring support to his would-be constituents in need. “End of year giving may be complete for many, but for those who’ve...
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
2 dead after Madison County crash between car and train
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria. The sheriff confirmed two people died...
Fishers professional eater devours competition
Fishers residents may not realize an accomplished major-league eater calls the city home. With several previous wins to his credit, John Gebhard earned another at the ninth annual St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest Dec. 3 on Georgia Street in Indianapolis. A member of Major League Eating, an organization that...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
Janus needs support from shining stars like you
Believe it or not, there is still time to make a tax-deductible donation for 2022 to Janus Developmental Services. Janus knows you have many options when it comes to end-of-year giving. Janus uses gifts of all sizes, great and small, to change lives in Hamilton County. Click here to make your online donation, and you’ll immediately receive an email copy of your receipt. Of course, if you’d prefer to donate in person, call Jerry Jamison at (317) 773-8781 ext. 100, or you can mail it to Janus Developmental Services, Inc., ATTN: Jerry Jamison, 1555 Westfield Road, Noblesville IN 46062. Learn more at Janus-Inc.org.
In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize
In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections. Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where...
