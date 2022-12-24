NOBLESVILLE – The Noblesville boys basketball team has made high-energy defense its trademark during the first few weeks of the season. In their first six games, the Millers have held all of their opponents under 50 points. But on Tuesday, Noblesville took its defense to a level it had not been in a few years – and what better place and time to do that then the Millers’ own holiday tournament.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO