ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

'The phones are nonstop': if you have frozen pipes this is what you need to do

By Amanda Henderson, Photojournalist: Emilio Sanchez
foxsanantonio.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Burst pipe turns H-E-B carwash into arctic cave for Christmas

San Antonio's freezing weather causes burst pipes and house fire. If you ever needed a reminder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville

UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Warm end of year with chances of wet weather

SAN ANTONIO - A warm end to the year, but not as warm as 2021 ended. Highs for the rest of the week will return into the 70s. Last year ended with highs as warm as 85 degrees in San Antonio, so this year will come in below that. FORECAST.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Plan ahead for parking if you're attending the Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO - More than 60,000 fans are expected to pack the Alamodome for the Valero Alamo Bowl this Thursday and the city of San Antonio wants to make sure you plan ahead before you head downtown. The city is strongly urging you to get downtown early to avoid any...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water

After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Dry weather returns with warmer temperatures ahead

SAN ANTONIO - Dry weather sticks around and temperatures will trend warmer. The air will be less dry as humidity will make a return mid-week. Overnight lows will not be as cold with damp air in place. TUESDAY. Overall a cool day, temperatures will start in the lower 30s. Look...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

18-wheeler rollover caused major delay in the downtown area

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler rolled over coming off the entry ramp at I-10 and 35 backing up traffic on the ramp and causing major delays in the downtown area. The ramp was blocked for much of the afternoon as crews worked to remove the truck on its side. As...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Taqueria La Catrina wins their first Blue Plate Award

SAN ANTONIO - They make everything fresh and from scratch bringing authentic Mexican style and taste to San Antonio’s south side. Taqueria La Catrina wins this week’s Blue Plate award for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean. The flavors cooked up daily in the new Laredo kitchen are the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy