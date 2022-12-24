'The phones are nonstop': if you have frozen pipes this is what you need to do

Read full article on original website
The most read San Antonio articles of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio
Burst pipe turns H-E-B carwash into arctic cave for Christmas
San Antonio's freezing weather causes burst pipes and house fire. If you ever needed a reminder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend.
foxsanantonio.com
Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville
UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
foxsanantonio.com
'I can't be there': as airline delays continue people try to return for their work shifts
SAN ANTONIO — All day, we've been hearing from frustrated travelers who say their flights keep getting bumped back and others who say they can't get through to customer service. It's not just the desire to return home that has passengers agitated. Some said they are stressed and worried...
foxsanantonio.com
Warm end of year with chances of wet weather
SAN ANTONIO - A warm end to the year, but not as warm as 2021 ended. Highs for the rest of the week will return into the 70s. Last year ended with highs as warm as 85 degrees in San Antonio, so this year will come in below that. FORECAST.
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
foxsanantonio.com
Plan ahead for parking if you're attending the Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - More than 60,000 fans are expected to pack the Alamodome for the Valero Alamo Bowl this Thursday and the city of San Antonio wants to make sure you plan ahead before you head downtown. The city is strongly urging you to get downtown early to avoid any...
foxsanantonio.com
Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water
After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
foxsanantonio.com
Dry weather returns with warmer temperatures ahead
SAN ANTONIO - Dry weather sticks around and temperatures will trend warmer. The air will be less dry as humidity will make a return mid-week. Overnight lows will not be as cold with damp air in place. TUESDAY. Overall a cool day, temperatures will start in the lower 30s. Look...
foxsanantonio.com
18-wheeler rollover caused major delay in the downtown area
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler rolled over coming off the entry ramp at I-10 and 35 backing up traffic on the ramp and causing major delays in the downtown area. The ramp was blocked for much of the afternoon as crews worked to remove the truck on its side. As...
foxsanantonio.com
Petition to decriminalize marijuana in San Antonio already has close to 30,000 signatures
SAN ANTONIO - A petition drive is gaining momentum that would give San Antonio voters the chance to weigh in on several social and law enforcement issues. Organizers with a group called Act4 SA are more than two-thirds of the way toward getting their San Antonio Justice Charter initiative on the May ballot.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo receives award for successfully breeding the Psychedelic Rock Gecko
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo received a national award for successfully breeding an endangered species, the Psychedelic Rock Gecko. They're native to two tiny islands in South Vietnam. Just 500 mature geckos of this species are left in the wild and no other institution in the U.S. has...
foxsanantonio.com
Taqueria La Catrina wins their first Blue Plate Award
SAN ANTONIO - They make everything fresh and from scratch bringing authentic Mexican style and taste to San Antonio’s south side. Taqueria La Catrina wins this week’s Blue Plate award for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean. The flavors cooked up daily in the new Laredo kitchen are the...
foxsanantonio.com
Owner offers $5,000 reward after French bulldogs went missing on Christmas
SAN ANTONIO – An owner is asking for your help after her two French bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve. Beefy and Frida, who are black and grey, escaped when the back gate was left open. Their owners are offering a $5,000 cash reward for the safe return of...
foxsanantonio.com
Bus driver takes the extra mile to bring holiday cheer to students
SAN ANTONIO – Waking up early to catch the bus to school is a drag for most students, that’s why a local school bus driver decided to get into the holiday spirit to bring cheer to riders. Patty Rowle is a dedicated bus driver for Northside ISD. During...
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
foxsanantonio.com
Rollover accident involving patrol car caused major traffic on Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – A rollover accident involving a patrol car caused an intersection on Loop 410 to shut down. The incident happened at around 5 p.m. at the corner of Babcock and Loop 410. A police car was flipped over and at least two vehicles were involved. If you...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour
San Antonio, Tx. - In addition to being the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio also has a strong economy supported by several industries like aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, IT, and the military.
KENS 5
San Antonio restaurants to take friends, family to | Neighborhood Eats
Wanting to impress your friends and family by taking them to a cool spot to eat? Here some ideas.
