globalspec.com
Video: Printfrastructure primed for UK water sector
Additive manufacturing technology has made its debut in the U.K. water sector. Technology developer ChangeMaker 3D partnered with United Utilities to design, 3D print and install a wastewater chamber at one of the utility company’s test facilities in Cheshire. The concrete chamber fabricated with technology labeled Printfrastructure delivered a...
globalspec.com
CES 2023: Bridgestone demonstrates renewable natural rubber tires
Bridgestone has been a staple of technology events for the past few years including motor shows globally but now the company will come to CES in 2023, bringing its renewable natural rubber and tire recycling technology and digitally connected tires. As part of the company’s commitment to increase the use...
globalspec.com
Practical monitoring of semi-automatic machines and equipment
Technology exists to monitor individual pieces of equipment, but the ability to monitor an entire laboratory or factory floor can only be purchased or designed by the largest corporations. Until every machine is highly automated or run by robots (as the visionaries tell us will happen eventually), solutions are needed to monitor equipment that is becoming more and more automated with the trend accelerated by labor shortages due to the 2020 pandemic and the ongoing retirement of baby-boomers.
globalspec.com
On-the-go electronic COVID-19 test debuts at CES
One of the main themes of CES 2023 is Human Security For All, spotlighting how technology can help people tackle humanity’s most pressing challenges. The ViraWarn breath analyzer doesn’t have the factor of trending robotics or automotive technology, but the device has the potential to change the lives of ordinary people by helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
globalspec.com
Capacitive reactance: Basics and applications
Direct current (DC) supply and capacitors form the basis of several capacitive circuits in a broad range of equipment today. For instance, when DC voltage is applied to a capacitor, the capacitor draws current from the supply and charges up to a value of the supply voltage. However, capacitors behave...
globalspec.com
Video: Novel heat pump trial steams ahead
London-based startup Futraheat has scheduled trials of its prototype high temperature heat pump at a brewery in Sussex. The U.K. government-funded demonstration will test the environmental and energy efficiency benefits of using a low global warming potential refrigerant based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology supplied by Honeywell and Futraheat’s TurboClaw steam compressor.
globalspec.com
Arduino for DC motor control
This article is for those who are interested in learning about the fundamentals of DC motor control in electronic systems. The most prevalent form of the motor is a direct current (DC). There is nothing simpler than plugging a battery's wires into the two terminals of a motor, and it will start to rotate in a certain direction. Switching the leads will cause the motor to turn in the other direction. Because the battery can't be too powerful for the motor, it's a little trickier, but it's still possible! If not, there's a chance the motor will get destroyed. However, the difficulty is that it just rotates, and as there is also no way to control the speed. In order to change orientation, each of the wires must be manually inverted.
