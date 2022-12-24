This article is for those who are interested in learning about the fundamentals of DC motor control in electronic systems. The most prevalent form of the motor is a direct current (DC). There is nothing simpler than plugging a battery's wires into the two terminals of a motor, and it will start to rotate in a certain direction. Switching the leads will cause the motor to turn in the other direction. Because the battery can't be too powerful for the motor, it's a little trickier, but it's still possible! If not, there's a chance the motor will get destroyed. However, the difficulty is that it just rotates, and as there is also no way to control the speed. In order to change orientation, each of the wires must be manually inverted.

