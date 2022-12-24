Kelly Malloy is the new Chief Operating Officer at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital. In her new role she will lead emergency services, rehabilitation, pharmacy and cardiovascular services at the hospital. Previously Malloy served as Vice President of Operations and interim CEO for HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg. She has been with HCA Healthcare for more than a decade serving in both clinical and leadership positions. She also previously served as the Administrative Director of Operations/Associate Administrator at HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee. Malloy has a Master of Business Administration with a focus in Healthcare Management from Western Governor’s University, Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Phoenix, and an Occupational Therapy degree from the University of Louisiana.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO