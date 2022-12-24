Read full article on original website
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:Kiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FLKiki AlbaBradenton, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
srqmagazine.com
Arts Advocates Accepting Scholarship Applications for Students Pursuing Undergraduate Studies in the Arts
The Arts Advocates’ scholarship program, which has awarded over $1,000,000 to students since 1969 is now acceptiong applications through March 15, 2023 for the 2023-2024 academic year. The tuition awards are given to talented students in Florida who are pursuing undergraduate studies in the arts, including visual and related arts, dance, writing, music, theater, and architecture. High school seniors and college students who will major in these fields in the 2023-2024 school year are eligible to apply. The award also includes a one year membership in Arts Advocates.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County teacher goes viral in epic dance-off with student
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Hillsborough County teacher recently went viral for her epic dance moves. "I really try to emphasize for kids to be their authentic selves and to really never be afraid to express who they are no matter who's watching," said Yolanda Turner, a teacher at Sumner High School.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Best of 2022
Lets face it, whether you're a cop in the South Bronx or in Sarasota there are days you're gonna just stop and smile at the world around you. OK, maybe fewer in the South Bronx than in Sarasota, but you get what we're saying. Those stop-and-smile moments are what we...
srqmagazine.com
New Chief Operating Officer at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Kelly Malloy is the new Chief Operating Officer at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital. In her new role she will lead emergency services, rehabilitation, pharmacy and cardiovascular services at the hospital. Previously Malloy served as Vice President of Operations and interim CEO for HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg. She has been with HCA Healthcare for more than a decade serving in both clinical and leadership positions. She also previously served as the Administrative Director of Operations/Associate Administrator at HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee. Malloy has a Master of Business Administration with a focus in Healthcare Management from Western Governor’s University, Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Phoenix, and an Occupational Therapy degree from the University of Louisiana.
thetampabay100.com
No 1: Andrew Warren suspension
In early August, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Attorney Warren. DeSantis cited two pledges Warren signed as well as internal policies not to prosecute certain low-level misdemeanors unless public safety was at risk. The pledges also included a vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another to refuse prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery.
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4
$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
Longboat Observer
A special ovation for 'Legally Blonde' actor at Van Wezel
Lea Sevola will spend the holidays right here in Sarasota. And then she’ll go right back to living her dreams on stage — also in Sarasota. Sevola, who plays Vivienne Kensington in the touring production of the Broadway musical “Legally Blonde,” will be on stage at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Jan. 4 and 5.
businessobserverfl.com
Opening date for dog bar on 'paws' as challenges stack up
The owners behind what they believe will be the "doggiest space to hang out" battle various construction delays. For at least the past few months, if not the entire year, people have been hounding the owners of Boo’s Ice House and Dog Bar in Sarasota about when the place, a new bar and restaurant concept for dog owners and dog lovers, with outdoor and indoor areas for dogs to play, is going to open.
fox13news.com
Longtime Tampa radio personality finds new ways to navigate changing industry
LUTZ, Fla. - A Tampa radio personality is finding new ways to entertain listeners on the air, and he has no plans to sign off. He's using new technology to navigate the changing business of broadcasting. Mason Dixon's familiar voice has been on Tampa Bay area airwaves since 1978, but...
Mysuncoast.com
Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Vandals caused an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in damage to a park in East Bradenton, county officials said. Creekwood Park, a popular dog park and recreation area on 44th Avenue East, was hit overnight by vandals who heavily damaged the park’s restrooms, drove a vehicle through a fence and ripped through grassy areas.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Midcentury Modern Furniture Store Opens in Gulf Gate
When Rhianna Romero and her husband Colton Toth relocated to Sarasota from Tampa in 2021, Romero was puzzled over how to take advantage of their rental home’s shed workshop. Fascinated by vintage furniture and creative hands-on activities, Romero decided to combine her passions and use the space to refinish a midcentury modern dresser that she found on Facebook Marketplace. A week after listing the piece on Etsy, the dresser sold, and the pair realized that they had stumbled upon a profitable side hustle.
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood United Methodist Church hosts 31st annual community Christmas dinner
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood United Methodist Church hosted its 31st annual community Christmas dinner with folks picking up meals and meals being delivered. According to the associate pastor, Bo Sim, the church is providing over 2,000 people with meals. The dinner was free to anyone in the community who decided to pull up to the doors of the church. Folks were asked how many meals they needed and volunteers would rush them out. Many pulling up were asking for more than just one meal.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st. The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m....
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
Holiday waste collection schedules around Southwest Florida
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Wondering when to recycle all the Christmas wrapping or take out the holiday trash? Here you will find the schedules for trash and recycling pick up in your area. Towns and cities in the area have different rules when it comes to trash collection on the...
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
Elevated levels of red tide detected in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County warns the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches. Officials say that some people may have “mild and short-lived” respiratory systems such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal allergies. Health […]
