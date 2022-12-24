ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

srqmagazine.com

Arts Advocates Accepting Scholarship Applications for Students Pursuing Undergraduate Studies in the Arts

The Arts Advocates’ scholarship program, which has awarded over $1,000,000 to students since 1969 is now acceptiong applications through March 15, 2023 for the 2023-2024 academic year. The tuition awards are given to talented students in Florida who are pursuing undergraduate studies in the arts, including visual and related arts, dance, writing, music, theater, and architecture. High school seniors and college students who will major in these fields in the 2023-2024 school year are eligible to apply. The award also includes a one year membership in Arts Advocates.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Best of 2022

Lets face it, whether you're a cop in the South Bronx or in Sarasota there are days you're gonna just stop and smile at the world around you. OK, maybe fewer in the South Bronx than in Sarasota, but you get what we're saying. Those stop-and-smile moments are what we...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

New Chief Operating Officer at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

Kelly Malloy is the new Chief Operating Officer at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital. In her new role she will lead emergency services, rehabilitation, pharmacy and cardiovascular services at the hospital. Previously Malloy served as Vice President of Operations and interim CEO for HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg. She has been with HCA Healthcare for more than a decade serving in both clinical and leadership positions. She also previously served as the Administrative Director of Operations/Associate Administrator at HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee. Malloy has a Master of Business Administration with a focus in Healthcare Management from Western Governor’s University, Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Phoenix, and an Occupational Therapy degree from the University of Louisiana.
SARASOTA, FL
thetampabay100.com

No 1: Andrew Warren suspension

In early August, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Attorney Warren. DeSantis cited two pledges Warren signed as well as internal policies not to prosecute certain low-level misdemeanors unless public safety was at risk. The pledges also included a vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another to refuse prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4

$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

A special ovation for 'Legally Blonde' actor at Van Wezel

Lea Sevola will spend the holidays right here in Sarasota. And then she’ll go right back to living her dreams on stage — also in Sarasota. Sevola, who plays Vivienne Kensington in the touring production of the Broadway musical “Legally Blonde,” will be on stage at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Jan. 4 and 5.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Opening date for dog bar on 'paws' as challenges stack up

The owners behind what they believe will be the "doggiest space to hang out" battle various construction delays. For at least the past few months, if not the entire year, people have been hounding the owners of Boo’s Ice House and Dog Bar in Sarasota about when the place, a new bar and restaurant concept for dog owners and dog lovers, with outdoor and indoor areas for dogs to play, is going to open.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Vandals caused an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in damage to a park in East Bradenton, county officials said. Creekwood Park, a popular dog park and recreation area on 44th Avenue East, was hit overnight by vandals who heavily damaged the park’s restrooms, drove a vehicle through a fence and ripped through grassy areas.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A New Midcentury Modern Furniture Store Opens in Gulf Gate

When Rhianna Romero and her husband Colton Toth relocated to Sarasota from Tampa in 2021, Romero was puzzled over how to take advantage of their rental home’s shed workshop. Fascinated by vintage furniture and creative hands-on activities, Romero decided to combine her passions and use the space to refinish a midcentury modern dresser that she found on Facebook Marketplace. A week after listing the piece on Etsy, the dresser sold, and the pair realized that they had stumbled upon a profitable side hustle.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood United Methodist Church hosts 31st annual community Christmas dinner

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood United Methodist Church hosted its 31st annual community Christmas dinner with folks picking up meals and meals being delivered. According to the associate pastor, Bo Sim, the church is providing over 2,000 people with meals. The dinner was free to anyone in the community who decided to pull up to the doors of the church. Folks were asked how many meals they needed and volunteers would rush them out. Many pulling up were asking for more than just one meal.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st. The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m....
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Elevated levels of red tide detected in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County warns the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches. Officials say that some people may have “mild and short-lived” respiratory systems such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal allergies. Health […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

