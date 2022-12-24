ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

MU safety Carlies announces decision to return in 2023

Missouri football learned that another experienced piece to its secondary will return. Junior safety Jaylon Carlies took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he will be back for another year with the Tigers. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. “Run it back one more time,” Carlies posted to Twitter,...
Tipsheet: As quarterback carousel whirls, Missouri mulls offensive future

College football’s quarterback carousel keeps spinning as proven veterans seeking fresh starts or better platforms with new schools. Saturday brought news of DJ Uiagalelei moving from Clemson to Oregon State and Kedon Slovis transferring from Pittsburgh to BYU. Uiagalelei went 22-6 as a starter at Clemson, but he failed...
