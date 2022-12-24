Read full article on original website
Mississippi football linebacker Troy Brown ejected for targeting penalty in Texas Bowl
Mississippi will be without leading tackler Troy Brown after he was ejected in the second quarter against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.
Short-handed No. 8 UConn beats No. 21 Creighton 72-47
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, Dorka Juhasz had a season-high 22 points and a career-high 18 boards, and No. 8 UConn rode another fast start to a 72-47 victory over 21st-ranked Creighton on Wednesday night. The Huskies (10-2, 3-0 Big...
McMahon leads No. 3 Ohio State women past Northwestern 81-48
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored 24 points, and No. 3 Ohio State pounded Northwestern 81-48 on Wednesday night. The Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) led 35-24 at halftime. They pushed their lead to 20 after hitting five of six shots over the last five minutes of the third quarter, including a pair of 3s from Taylor Mikesell.
