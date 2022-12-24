The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series celebrates 25 years and its 301st movie on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, with a thrilling combination of romance, comedy and drama. Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Claude Rains star in this World War II classic. The problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world. But in this immortal classic, some people never stop trying to make a difference. The movie also stars Peter Lorre, Sydney Greenstreet, Dooley Wilson and Paul Henreid.

AUBURN, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO