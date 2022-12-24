Read full article on original website
Pioneer Community Energy recognized for local, diverse investments
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) recently recognized Pioneer Community Energy as a leader in diversity investment through its work with business enterprises owned by women, minorities, disabled veterans and LGBT entrepreneurs. Pioneer Community Energy, a not-for-profit, community-owned local provider of electricity, serves 150,000 residential and commercial customers in unincorporated...
Homegrown: How small schools win without transfers
The transfer portal has changed college sports and its landscape. If you look at any college roster, no matter the sport, you will likely find players who didn’t start their collegiate education at that institution. With the transfer portal gaining so much popularity, it’s no shocker it would trickle...
City names holiday decorating winners
The city of Folsom held its second annual holiday decorating contest throughout December and announced the official 2022 winners last week. Members of Folsom City Council and their families performed the judging once again this year. After cruising the various streets, they came up with the following results. The Clark...
Kendal Mountain Festival documentaries open Auburn State Theatre 2023 Adventure Series
AUBURN STATE THEATRE What: Kendal Mountain Festival When/where: Friday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m.; Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way Admission: $10 (including fees) Box office: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156. The first in the Auburn State Theatre’s 2023 Adventure Film series, the UK’s Kendal Mountain Festival on Friday, Jan. 6, brings a...
Flood watch declared for area on New Year's weekend
Wet weather will continue in south Placer County this New Year's weekend and through next week, as a series of atmospheric rivers line up off the coast to hit Northern California. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch alert this week for Sacramento Valley and the Mother Lode. The...
U.S. Bank in Rocklin robbed Tuesday
Rocklin Police officers responded to a robbery at the U.S. Bank at 2303 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin at about 12:21 p.m. Tuesday. No one was harmed in the incident, according to Rocklin Police in a news release Tuesday night. A white or hispanic male in black clothing and a mask entered...
Grass Valley felon arrested with firearms, imitation badges in North Auburn
A Grass Valley man was arrested Dec. 15 following a traffic stop in North Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 3:09 a.m. on Highway 49 at Dry Creek Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of the driver’s person revealed two grams of cocaine and $2,640 in cash.
Sacramento man arrested following Auburn Home Depot robbery
A Sacramento man was arrested Dec. 14 in relation to a robbery at The Home Depot in Auburn. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the store at 10:53 a.m. following a report of theft. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a male suspect was captured on surveillance footage filling a...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Conspiracy, fire in a public place, possession of burglary tools
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 18. Juan Salvador Garcia, 20, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a license...
Auburn's Silver Screen Movie Series celebrates 25 years with World War 2 classic
The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series celebrates 25 years and its 301st movie on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, with a thrilling combination of romance, comedy and drama. Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Claude Rains star in this World War II classic. The problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world. But in this immortal classic, some people never stop trying to make a difference. The movie also stars Peter Lorre, Sydney Greenstreet, Dooley Wilson and Paul Henreid.
Woodcreek girls cruise past Del Campo in first round of West Park basketball tournament
WOODCREEK 71, DEL CAMPO 18 Timberwolves 21 24 14 12 – 71 Del Campo 4 8 5 1 – 18 — The Woodcreek High School girls basketball team blew past Del Campo 71-18 on Tuesday night in the first round of the West Park Tournament at West Park High in Roseville.
