Triden Group Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triden Group Corp announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Triden Group Corp provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data secured in the Triden Group Corp System.
Facebook to pay $725m penalty to settle Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal on a legal note
Facebook, the business subsidiary of Meta platform, has agreed to pay $725 million as a penalty to settle a long pending legal battle related to its Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal. The proposed settlement, reported 1st by Reuters, is yet to be approved by San Francisco’s US District Court and might take at least a few more weeks to turn into an executable decision.
Deepwatch SecOps Pulse Survey: Security Teams Brace for Rising Costs, Increased Workload in 2023
TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deepwatch, the leader in advanced managed detection and response (MDR) security, today released findings from a year-end SecOps pulse survey on challenges and strategies for 2023. Recent research by Deepwatch found that most IT security professionals will focus on improving “detect” and “respond” capabilities, amidst concern over increasing costs and regulatory pressures.
Policy Brief – U.S. Cyber Threat Intelligence, Part 2: Summary, Recommendations & Challenges
By Aaron Weathersby, CISSP. Aaron is the Chief Information Officer for Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and holds a Doctor of Science in Cyber Security from Marymount University. He is an Information Technology professional with over 18 years of experience focused on cybersecurity issues. Executive Summary: This...
