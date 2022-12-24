Read full article on original website
UVM’s 6th Sense-sation
Vermont Senior, Aaron Deloney has become the Catamount’s not so secret weapon off the bench. Aaron leads the team in three point percentage and points per game, and is doing it coming off the bench in half the games this year. Hear from Aaron and Coach Becker, about his recent success, in the video above.
Miami basketball game versus Vermont cancelled
The Miami basketball game scheduled for Wednesday night versus Vermont at the Watsco Center has been canceled due to weather-related issues. Miami is 12-1 this season and achieved its highest ranking since 2017 following a 66-64 win over Virginia last Tuesday. Vermont is 6-9 after an 84-72 loss to Toledo last Tuesday.
mynbc5.com
Vermont's biggest sports card trade comes to the University Mall
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you think collecting sports cards was a thing of the past, think again. Sports and Pokemon card collecting is booming around the country, with the hobby picking up in a big way since the pandemic, as rare cards sell for record prices around the globe.
WCAX
Abenaki names coming to more Vermont State Parks
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two years ago, Vermont state leaders passed a law that all state park signs needing an upgrade would get an added Abenaki name if appropriate. Since then only one sign has been updated. The law requires the state parks to add the appropriate Abenaki name by attrition, meaning when the signs need to be repaired or replaced.
WCAX
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in New Hampshire (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Hampshire. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Hampshire. GOLF’s other course...
laconiadailysun.com
Lakes Region craft beer scene sees post-pandemic surge
New England is known for its craft beer. Vermont, famously, has more craft breweries per capita than any state in the country. Portland, Maine, holds the same title out of the nation's cities. Across New England, and around the country, craft beer culture has both made inroads with locals and tourists and expanded the base of hobbyists pursuing brewery-centric tourism.
What will Vermont lawmakers do about religious schools?
After a U.S. Supreme Court decision changed the legal landscape around religious schools, Vermont lawmakers and advocates are preparing for a debate. Read the story on VTDigger here: What will Vermont lawmakers do about religious schools?.
WCAX
Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding
On this "You Can Quote Me," Vermont's Catholic bishop shares his Christmas message, Montpelier has a new top cop, Sen. Patrick Leahy's final floor speech and much more. Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers. Updated: 4 hours ago. Part of the money raised from...
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers aim to make housing more available and affordable
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s legislative session kicks off in a week and housing is on the lips of nearly every lawmaker. State leaders are looking for ways to address both the availability and affordability of housing across Vermont. However, while there’s a near-universal consensus that Vermont needs more...
ncsha.org
New Program to Build Missing Middle-Income Homes in Vermont
MIDDLEBURY, VT – With many Vermonters feeling stuck because of the increasing costs of homes and the dire lack of availability, officials announced a new program to build more moderately priced homes across the state. The Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Program will provide subsidies and incentives for home builders to construct or rehabilitate modest homes affordable to Vermont homebuyers at 120% of the area median household income or lower.
Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Stewart Maple Popcorn
The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early Monday morning. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook. Skiers, riders hit the...
WCAX
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in stores anymore. This past May, Vermont passed legislation that prohibits the sale of fluorescent lightbulbs and tubes that contain mercury. Starting Feb. 17, 2023, the sale of...
WCAX
Vermont Gov. Scott considers banning TikTok on state cellphones
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he is considering banning TikTok on state employees’ work cellphones. Across the country, some governors have banned the popular app on state employee cellphones, citing ongoing concerns over data security and privacy. Governor Scott says his administration is looking into...
WCAX
Vt. schools leaders say students are vaping again at school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As schools return to a pre-pandemic way of operation, so do everyday issues that existed before COVID. That includes vaping and the use of e-cigarettes. School leaders say they first noticed the issue in 2018 when students were vaping in the bathroom. Vapes are electronic, vapor...
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the state of Vermont's economy
One of the big questions we face as we head into the new year is whether our economy can ever fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. While there has been significant rebound in labor numbers since the heyday of the pandemic, Vermont and the nation are not yet back to where we were in 2019 despite rising wages, especially at the lower end of the pay scale.
nbcboston.com
Power Restoration Work Could Stretch Into Friday, Vt. Utility Says
Scattered power outages could persist in parts of Vermont until Friday — a full week after tens of thousands of addresses were knocked offline by powerful winds Dec. 23. That word came from one electricity provider in Central Vermont Tuesday. Washington Electric Co-op told NECN and NBC10 Boston that...
mynbc5.com
Vermont animal sanctuary recovering from violent storm that damaged property
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Days after violent wind gusts damaged property and knocked down trees across Vermont, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Addison County is in recovery mode. Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury is home to animals including a blind goat and a cow with dwarfism. At the sanctuary, farm animals get a second chance after neglect or abandonment — or maybe their caring owners just couldn’t keep them any longer.
