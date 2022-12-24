ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

UVM’s 6th Sense-sation

Vermont Senior, Aaron Deloney has become the Catamount’s not so secret weapon off the bench. Aaron leads the team in three point percentage and points per game, and is doing it coming off the bench in half the games this year. Hear from Aaron and Coach Becker, about his recent success, in the video above.
Miami basketball game versus Vermont cancelled

The Miami basketball game scheduled for Wednesday night versus Vermont at the Watsco Center has been canceled due to weather-related issues. Miami is 12-1 this season and achieved its highest ranking since 2017 following a 66-64 win over Virginia last Tuesday. Vermont is 6-9 after an 84-72 loss to Toledo last Tuesday.
Abenaki names coming to more Vermont State Parks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two years ago, Vermont state leaders passed a law that all state park signs needing an upgrade would get an added Abenaki name if appropriate. Since then only one sign has been updated. The law requires the state parks to add the appropriate Abenaki name by attrition, meaning when the signs need to be repaired or replaced.
The 5 best golf courses in New Hampshire (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Hampshire. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Hampshire. GOLF’s other course...
Lakes Region craft beer scene sees post-pandemic surge

New England is known for its craft beer. Vermont, famously, has more craft breweries per capita than any state in the country. Portland, Maine, holds the same title out of the nation's cities. Across New England, and around the country, craft beer culture has both made inroads with locals and tourists and expanded the base of hobbyists pursuing brewery-centric tourism.
Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding

On this "You Can Quote Me," Vermont's Catholic bishop shares his Christmas message, Montpelier has a new top cop, Sen. Patrick Leahy's final floor speech and much more. Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers. Updated: 4 hours ago. Part of the money raised from...
Vermont lawmakers aim to make housing more available and affordable

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s legislative session kicks off in a week and housing is on the lips of nearly every lawmaker. State leaders are looking for ways to address both the availability and affordability of housing across Vermont. However, while there’s a near-universal consensus that Vermont needs more...
New Program to Build Missing Middle-Income Homes in Vermont

MIDDLEBURY, VT – With many Vermonters feeling stuck because of the increasing costs of homes and the dire lack of availability, officials announced a new program to build more moderately priced homes across the state. The Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Program will provide subsidies and incentives for home builders to construct or rehabilitate modest homes affordable to Vermont homebuyers at 120% of the area median household income or lower.
Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
Made in Vermont: Stewart Maple Popcorn

The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early Monday morning. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook. Skiers, riders hit the...
Vermont Gov. Scott considers banning TikTok on state cellphones

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he is considering banning TikTok on state employees’ work cellphones. Across the country, some governors have banned the popular app on state employee cellphones, citing ongoing concerns over data security and privacy. Governor Scott says his administration is looking into...
Vt. schools leaders say students are vaping again at school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As schools return to a pre-pandemic way of operation, so do everyday issues that existed before COVID. That includes vaping and the use of e-cigarettes. School leaders say they first noticed the issue in 2018 when students were vaping in the bathroom. Vapes are electronic, vapor...
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the state of Vermont's economy

One of the big questions we face as we head into the new year is whether our economy can ever fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. While there has been significant rebound in labor numbers since the heyday of the pandemic, Vermont and the nation are not yet back to where we were in 2019 despite rising wages, especially at the lower end of the pay scale.
Power Restoration Work Could Stretch Into Friday, Vt. Utility Says

Scattered power outages could persist in parts of Vermont until Friday — a full week after tens of thousands of addresses were knocked offline by powerful winds Dec. 23. That word came from one electricity provider in Central Vermont Tuesday. Washington Electric Co-op told NECN and NBC10 Boston that...
Vermont animal sanctuary recovering from violent storm that damaged property

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Days after violent wind gusts damaged property and knocked down trees across Vermont, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Addison County is in recovery mode. Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury is home to animals including a blind goat and a cow with dwarfism. At the sanctuary, farm animals get a second chance after neglect or abandonment — or maybe their caring owners just couldn’t keep them any longer.
