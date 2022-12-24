ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Mocked Sidney Powell's 'Crazy' Rigged Vote Tale, Hope Hicks Told Committee

By Mary Papenfuss
 5 days ago

Donald Trump mocked attorney Sidney Powell ’s wild tale of a rigged presidential election and called it “crazy,” former Trump administration aide Hope Hicks told the House Jan. 6 committee, according to its report released Thursday .

At an infamous press conference shortly after the 2020 election, Powell stood alongside Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani , as his hair dye apparently dripped down his face , and baselessly insisted voting machines were corrupted due to foreign influence. Powell claimed that machine software was “ created in Venezuela ” at the direction of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013.

Trump, surrounded by allies, spoke on the phone to Powell in the Oval Office the following day, Hicks told the committee.

“During the call, Powell repeated the same claims of foreign interference in the election she had made at the press conference. While she was speaking, the President muted his speakerphone and laughed at Powell, telling the others in the room, ‘This does sound crazy, doesn’t it?’” Hicks testified, according to the committee’s report.

A month later, Trump announced in an Oval Office meeting that he was considering naming Powell special counsel to investigate imagined election fraud, The New York Times reported . He even talked about getting a security clearance for Powell, who was at the meeting, sources told The Associated Press .

Dominion Voting Systems later filed massive lawsuits against Powell , Giuliani, Fox News, OAN and others, accusing them of outright lies about the company’s machines.

Neither Powell nor Trump could be reached for comment.

Comments / 50

Viva Satire!
5d ago

Reportedly Former President Trump thought for a moment and then said, "I bet I can get myStupidGullible Supporters to send me more money with that Bullxxxx, so let's do it!".

Reply(8)
64
Commonsence#1
5d ago

As I sit here thinking about 2016 it feels good that my conscience is very clean. Some of my friends and family called me names. Said Trump was great for America. And Obama was to blame. Since I didn't side with them they called me a hater cast me to the side, said see you much later. They are great at calling names. And acting like their eight. If they just thought about it wouldn't that be great. Now that they are wrong. It's all over the news. About their narcissistic God. Which now they have the Blues. So now the guy they called names and said to him see you later remembers you now go down with your puppet master dictator!

Reply(9)
55
He is the Truth
2d ago

So, publicly Trump pushed Sidney's crazy election fraud theories but privately he laughed at her theories. That man sure hoodwinks his supporters.

Reply(1)
29
