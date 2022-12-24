Read full article on original website
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Chelsea ‘looking to’ sign João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid — report
The idea of João Félix leaving Atlético Madrid isn’t new, nor is the rumor of him potentially joining Chelsea — especially after Armando Broja was lost for the season with an ACL rupture — but the Telegraph are claiming an exclusive in reporting that we are indeed “looking to” strike a deal: a loan with an option or obligation (quite the difference!), depending on Atlético’s stance.
Tuesday December 27th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Who Should Leicester City Target At Right Wing?
Look, I don’t like it any more than you do, but as you are almost certainly aware, right-wing remains a problem position for the Foxes. It turns out that Riyad Mahrez was a generational talent and finding another player of his ilk is really, really hard unless you have nigh-infinite money to spend. Then it’s only “really hard.”
Chelsea ‘to accelerate’ interest in Celtic right-back Josip Juranović — reports
Reece James will only be out for a few weeks after reinjuring his knee in yesterday’s 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth, but earlier we had feared the worst. Despite that good(ish) news, Chelsea clearly could use another (backup) option at the position. We all love César Azpilicueta, legend and all, but he’s not an ideal solution anymore unfortunately.
Chelsea offer ‘in excess of’ €127m to Benfica for Enzo Fernández — reports
Enzo Fernández went to the World Cup in Qatar a relative unknown. He left with not only the World Cup trophy, but with the Young Player Award as well. And now, he’s got all of Europe’s moneyed clubs lining up at his door, ready to whisk him away from Benfica for untold millions.
Chelsea, Tottenham agree record-breaking Bethany England transfer — reports
Chelsea striker Bethany England has had limited opportunities since Sam Kerr’s arrival in 2020 from Chicago Red Stars — though she’s still managed 25 goals in 71 appearances during that time — and is now set to leave the club after seven years a Blue. According...
Sky Blue News: KDB on Phil, Leeds Needs Luck, Julian’s New Price, and More...
Manchester City are back in Premier League action as they take on Leeds United at Elland Road. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you up to speed before kickoff. Mahrez challenges Man City to ‘hit the ground running’ on Premier League return to keep title hopes alive - Patrick Allen - Goal.
Sky Blue News: Leeds Build Up, Erling 800?, Vinny Picks Ronnie, and More...
Manchester City are in the thick of their holiday fixtures. Next up for Pep Guardiola’s men is a trip to Yorkshire to face Leeds United. Sky Blue News has all the headlines as we ready for a mid-week match in the Premier League. Erling Haaland and two Man City...
Oxlade-Chamberlain Discusses His Unfamiliar Role Against Aston Villa
Liverpool welcomed back the Premier League with an excellent victory against Aston Villa that pulled them into sixth place. Among the changes to the injury-ridden side was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain taking up the left side of the front three, an unfamiliar position. After the game, Oxlade-Chamberlain was asked how he thought...
Editorial: The pressure is off - but is the sky the limit for Sunderland this season?
Apologies, everyone - I know the editorial column is usually out on a Monday morning, but I had overdosed on Pigs in Blankets by that point and needed a lie down. But fear not, we are here, and what exciting things we have to talk about this week... Be honest...
Cody Gakpo Reportedly Agrees Personal Terms, Arrives in Liverpool for Medical
Liverpool’s move to sign 23-year-old Dutch attacker and World Cup star Cody Gakpo from PSV continues to push ahead today with the player agreeing personal terms on a five-and-a-half year deal arriving on Merseyside to undergo his medical. A base fee of £37M that could rise towards £50M with...
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 3 Newcastle United
Leicester City dropped all three points in their Boxing Day fixture against Newcastle United by a score of 3-0 at the King Power. All three goals came in the first half via goals from Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron, and Joelinton. City dominated possession, but in the most Puelesque way possible, and never seriously threatened to score.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City are back at it against Leeds United in the Premier League. Last time out Pep Guardiola called on youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis to start in the League Cup tie against Liverpool. This time I expect several returning players to get back on the pitch. Here’s my guess at how the Manc Blues will line up at Elland Road. It’s Ederson back in goal.
Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
Official: Liverpool Agree Deal for £37M Dutch Attacker Cody Gakpo
The consensus opinion is that Liverpool have plenty of attacking talent on hand but are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. Which means that nobody was really expecting a major attacking signing from the club, and in the January window no less. Today is appears that’s exactly what we’re going...
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle - Match Report: Magpies strike early, coast to dominant win
Following Newcastle’s meandering Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth (1-0) last week in which the Toon dominated the stat sheet but narrowly capitalized on an own goal to proceed, there was an air of nervousness among the Toon Army. In fact, many of the match-day pundits predicted that this match...
Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Reds return to Premier League action with comfortable win
Manchester United marked their return to Premier League action with a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored in a routine first half, and Fred iced the cake with a third late in the second. The win brings United within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.
Klopp Talk: Bellingham is ‘Exceptional’
The whole World Cup at Christmas has been good for a few things, including what promises to be a very nerve-wracking transfer season. Liverpool (and Jordan Henderson, especially) have made it clear that they’re interested in targeting 19-year-old World Cup star Jude Bellingham even if Borussia Dortmund aren’t quite ready to see him go yet.
