Limestone County, AL

WAAY-TV

Suspect in Decatur Walmart murder should be sent to mental health institution, attorney says

A defense attorney is asking the court to transfer his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to a mental health institution. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson should be moved to the Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Nelson is accused of killing Sherry Sain at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Aug. 19.
DECATUR, AL
YAHOO!

Beltline Sunoco shooting victim still in hospital

Dec. 28—The victim of the shooting at the Sunoco at 1823 Beltline Road is still in the hospital, according to a coworker. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso after Calvin Bridges, Jr., 31, of Decatur, allegedly shot him around 1:44 a.m. on Dec. 23, according to court records and Decatur police.
DECATUR, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

HPD swears in new officers, reserves

The Hartselle Police Department Tuesday issued oaths of office to two new officers and three reserve officers during the regular meeting of the Hartselle City Council. Pictured from left to right are Chief Justin Barley, officers Nic Wood, Joshua Garrison, reserve officers Clayton Cole, RJ Bynum and Chris Thomason. Officers Wood and Garrison will begin their academy training next week.
wvtm13.com

Former Alabama prison worker caught smuggling hamburgers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A former north Alabama prison worker was arrested Tuesday and one of the charges he faces is bringing in hamburgers to the prison. Online records reveal former Limestone Correctional officer James Wesley Chambers was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday on warrants signed out by the Alabama Department of Corrections.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead, 3 injured in Limestone County wreck

UPDATE (7 a.m. Wednesday): A man is dead and 3 others injured after an early morning wreck. The Limestone County coroner says the three people who were injured were traveling in a pickup truck. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Officials are working...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
YAHOO!

Chiropractor remains in jail on poisoning charge despite father's plea

Dec. 27—Despite a plea from his father, a chiropractor accused of poisoning his wife failed in his efforts to be released on bond in time for Christmas. The next scheduled Morgan County Circuit Court appearance for Brian Thomas Mann, 34, a Hartselle resident who has a chiropractic practice in Decatur, is Jan. 9, more than four months after his arrest on a charge of attempted murder.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Toney man identified as victim of fatal Limestone County crash

A Toney man has been identified as the lone fatality of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said 69-year-old James Cribbs was killed in the crash, which also injured three people. The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Mooresville Road, near...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible

From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
YAHOO!

Missing woman found dead in Columbia after search

Missing Columbia woman, Emily Goodwin, 33, was found dead Tuesday night, Dec. 20 near her vehicle, following a search that had begun a few days prior. Goodwin went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 5 p.m., according to the family, who said that a previously listed date had been incorrect.
COLUMBIA, TN
FOX54 News

Huntsville Utilities scam call alert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're a Huntsville Utilities customer, there's a scam going around that you need to know about. Huntsville Utilities says that scammers are calling customers and telling them they are past due on payment and their service is about to be disconnected, and in order to stop the disconnection, they need immediate payment over the phone.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Fatal Marshall County Wreck

Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

