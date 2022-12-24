Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Police Warn of Virtual Kidnapping Scam
Meriden police are warning residents about a scam that they said they have seen happening more frequently lately. According to investigators, the scam is called a virtual kidnapping and it revolves around a family member being contacted by an unknown person saying that a loved one has been kidnapped. The...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for bar fight in Milford
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Officers said that a man was arrested for breaching the peace at MyBar. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 12 Broad Street. The victim stated that Justin Lavorgna, 34, from Shelton became hostile when he was told to stop vaping at the bar. Lavorgna attacked...
Man arrested for smashing car with crowbar at South Windsor CVS
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after smashing a car with a crowbar at a CVS in South Windsor, according to police. Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Rd. for reports of a man striking a car in the parking lot. The man, identified as 27-year-old Andrew J. Bobey […]
Man arrested after attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested for attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford on Wednesday night. Police said at approximately 10:39 p.m., a man dressed in dark clothing was seen by Trooper in the Troop H parking lot. When they got to him they identified him as Arash Kani, 30.
1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Double Waterbury Shooting, Police Say
One man was found dead and another wounded when police responded to a shooting call in Connecticut. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:38 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 on Walnut Street in Waterbury. Waterbury police responded to 264 Walnut St., for shots fired call and found two...
USPIS Offers $50K reward leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspects
Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state. According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates: Middletown Police Captain Brian […]
Investigation underway after Massachusetts man dies while in police custody in Connecticut
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man died while in police custody in Connecticut on Monday afternoon. Kevin Doherty, 55, suffered a medical emergency and was found unresponsive while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested in Connection to Theft of Over $100K From East Lyme Schools
A woman has been arrested for her role in the theft of over $100,000 from the East Lyme school district. East Lyme Police said 28-year-old Heidi Cecilio, of Bronx, New York, was taken into custody for her role in the theft. Authorities said they initiated a criminal investigation in mid-May...
Old Saybrook cop accused of stalking woman appears in court
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — The Old Saybrook police officer that was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stalking a woman using a police database appeared in court on Tuesday. Patrolman Josh Zarbo was placed on administrative leave and his law enforcement authority was taken away after police launched two...
Moosup Woman Wearing Dark Clothing Killed Crossing Killingly Roadway
A Connecticut woman was hit and killed crossing a Connecticut roadway. Windham County resident Amanda Bell, age 45, of the village of Moosup, was killed around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 on Route 101 in the town of Killingly. According to Connecticut State Police, Bell, who was wearing dark clothing...
YAHOO!
Police logs ― Dec. 28, 2022
Lake Spears, 30, of Ledyard, was charged Monday in North Stonington with violation of a protective order. Sebastian Walsh, 31, of Plainfield, was charged Saturday in North Stonington with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Stonington. Marcus D. Burrell, 53, of 129 Farmholme Road was charged Tuesday with...
Bristol Press
Southington police make arrest in multiple Christmas Day commercial burglaries
SOUTHINGTON – Police on Christmas arrested a man and accused him of breaking into two businesses and trying to break into a third. Scott Rhault, 43, of Thomaston, faces charges in burglaries at both Wine Works and Silver City Vapors, and an attempted burglary at Smokers Dream World. Police...
Eyewitness News
Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Bristol police said the child died in June 2022. Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, and Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, both of New Britain, were arrested and taken into custody...
Bristol Press
Southington police looking to ID suspects they say stole energy drinks, diapers on Christmas Eve
SOUTHINGTON – Police are looking for two suspects in a Christmas Eve theft at a local retailer. Investigators have released photos of the males and have asked that anyone with information on their identities reach out to Officer Chad Michaud at 860-621-0101 or cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org. According to police, the suspects...
Double shooting in Waterbury kills one man
One man is dead and another man is injured and hospitalized after both were shot on Walnut Street in Waterbury on the night after Christmas.
NBC Connecticut
One Dead, One Injured in Waterbury Drive-By Shooting
One person has died and another is in the hospital after being shot in Waterbury Monday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Walnut Street. Police say they found two men that had been shot at least twice. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.
Milford Police Department K-9 dies
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department has lost one of its best officers. K-9 Zar, known for his demonstrations at schools and hard work on the night shift, died Tuesday, according to the department. “Zar, thank you for your fearless service to the City of Milford,” the police department posted on Facebook. “You […]
Mother, Son, 55-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victims Of Triple-Fatal Christmas West Hartford Crash
Police have released the identities of three people killed in a two-car Christmas Day crash in Connecticut, including a mother and son. The crash took place in West Hartford around 6:50 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Novellette Bailey, age 55, Faye Dawson-Judkins, age 52, and...
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in town east of Hartford
The incident happened on Friday in Colombia, Connecticut on Hunt Road while the man was walking.
$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers
The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
