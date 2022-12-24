ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

NBC Connecticut

Meriden Police Warn of Virtual Kidnapping Scam

Meriden police are warning residents about a scam that they said they have seen happening more frequently lately. According to investigators, the scam is called a virtual kidnapping and it revolves around a family member being contacted by an unknown person saying that a loved one has been kidnapped. The...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for bar fight in Milford

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Officers said that a man was arrested for breaching the peace at MyBar. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 12 Broad Street. The victim stated that Justin Lavorgna, 34, from Shelton became hostile when he was told to stop vaping at the bar. Lavorgna attacked...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

USPIS Offers $50K reward leading to arrest of mail carrier robbery suspects

Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in several USPS mail carrier robberies across the state. According to USPIS officials, robberies took place in the following cities on these dates: Middletown Police Captain Brian […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Old Saybrook cop accused of stalking woman appears in court

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — The Old Saybrook police officer that was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stalking a woman using a police database appeared in court on Tuesday. Patrolman Josh Zarbo was placed on administrative leave and his law enforcement authority was taken away after police launched two...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
YAHOO!

Police logs ― Dec. 28, 2022

Lake Spears, 30, of Ledyard, was charged Monday in North Stonington with violation of a protective order. Sebastian Walsh, 31, of Plainfield, was charged Saturday in North Stonington with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Stonington. Marcus D. Burrell, 53, of 129 Farmholme Road was charged Tuesday with...
MONTVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Dead, One Injured in Waterbury Drive-By Shooting

One person has died and another is in the hospital after being shot in Waterbury Monday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Walnut Street. Police say they found two men that had been shot at least twice. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Milford Police Department K-9 dies

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department has lost one of its best officers. K-9 Zar, known for his demonstrations at schools and hard work on the night shift, died Tuesday, according to the department. “Zar, thank you for your fearless service to the City of Milford,” the police department posted on Facebook. “You […]
MILFORD, CT

