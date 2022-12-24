Washington State freshman forward Mael Hamon-Crespin leaves team for 'personal reasons'

Read full article on original website
Ryan continues strong start with perfect first day at Centennial Holiday Classic
FRISCO — Continuing its strong start to the season, the Ryan girls basketball team rolled to a 48-36 win over Frisco Centennial Wednesday at Centennial High School. The Lady Raiders' victory completed a 2-0 day at the Centennial Holiday Classic Tournament after knocking off Justin Northwest in a low-scoring 27-23 affair earlier in the day. Those victories continued Ryan's (15-5, 3-0 in district) strong start to the 2022-23 season where it has already nearly matched its win total from a season ago, when it went 16-18.
